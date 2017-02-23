jools wrote: The way I see it- it's down to poor reads by mcgilvary. He often comes in too far leaving space on the edge, then has to charge across to cover the gap, he gets there but then the opposition man just cuts inside leaving jerry wrong footed and turning him, and the player is through, cudjoe is then damned as he can't make the tackle and cover his inside man against a pass. The numbers are right but jerrys positioning wrong.

At a HGSA meeting last year, Jerry and Bruno explained in quite good detail how our defensive structure is set up and how it seems that it's just a case of the centre/wing getting caught out and misreading when it could be an error 2 or 3 tackles earlier by a player in the middle of the park which causes issues further on, i can't really explain it but those who were there got a good understanding of how it's like a machine and if one cog misses it causes problems, he was quite animated after reading that certain tries were 'his fault' and to be fair explained it very well at the time.