sarge1 wrote: I really don't get the mega defensive attitude of certain Giants fans when it comes to Cudjoe. If only he had the same attitude towards tackling ......lol

McG obviously doesn't have faith in him, so comes away from his wing when defending.

IMHO RS has a real job on his hands to work magic with him and teach him how to tackle, that none of your previous coaches could.

Here's hoping for Giants sake though.

How is having a 95% tackle rate not being able to tackleI don't get this constant reference to him not being able to tackle- his success rate states otherwise.I'm not saying he doesn't make mistakes- he does, many, just like brough does, just like jerry does but there's this unwritten rule it seems that you can only blame certain players but not others.Mcgilvary doesn't have faith in a player who has a much better success rate than himself?Perhaps he doesn't but hes misguided!I've explained how I see it. In fact I can predict it before it happens. But then I only watch him every week....