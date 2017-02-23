jools wrote: The way I see it- it's down to poor reads by mcgilvary. He often comes in too far leaving space on the edge, then has to charge across to cover the gap, he gets there but then the opposition man just cuts inside leaving jerry wrong footed and turning him, and the player is through, cudjoe is then damned as he can't make the tackle and cover the inside man against a pass. The numbers are right but jerrys positioning wrong.

I really don't get the mega defensive attitude of certain Giants fans when it comes to Cudjoe. If only he had the same attitude towards tackling ......lolMcG obviously doesn't have faith in him, so comes away from his wing when defending.IMHO RS has a real job on his hands to work magic with him and teach him how to tackle, that none of your previous coaches could.Here's hoping for Giants sake though.