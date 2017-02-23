sarge1 wrote: So you think that your weakness on your right edge is:

A) Down to McG?

B) Your second row not covering?

C) Lack of understanding between Cudjoe & McG?

D) Another reason?

E) None of the above - what weakness?????

The way I see it- it's down to poor reads by mcgilvary. He often comes in too far leaving space on the edge, then has to charge across to cover the gap, he gets there but then the opposition man just cuts inside leaving jerry wrong footed and turning him, and the player is through, cudjoe is then damned as he can't make the tackle and cover the inside man against a pass. The numbers are right but jerrys positioning wrong.