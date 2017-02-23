WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:24 am
sarge1

Joined: Tue Dec 22, 2015 3:38 pm
Posts: 27
hedgehog wrote:
Watch our captain, that's where the problem is

He never puts the shoulder in, just jumps on players backs so offloads/passing are easy, exposing McG who has to come in and finish the tackle


At last someone else sees it. I'm a Cas fan and said this on here maybe a year ago but Giants fans reaction was total rejection, verging on aggression. It really is Cudjoe that is the weaness in your right side defence, not McG.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:48 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7152
I'd say a 62% tackle completion rate is worse than a 95% completion rate-Which is how it currently stands. Leroy misses more tackles over a season but makes many many more, last season he was our fifth highest tackler he made over 550 tackles and had a 93% tackle success rate so not sure how you can suggest he can't tackle. Compare that to mgilvary who had a 78% success rate and was required to make over 450 less tackles over the season.
no stats dont tell the whole story but it does tell some of it!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:16 am
sarge1

Joined: Tue Dec 22, 2015 3:38 pm
Posts: 27
jools wrote:
I'd say a 62% tackle completion rate is worse than a 95% completion rate-Which is how it currently stands. Leroy misses more tackles over a season but makes many many more, last season he was our fifth highest tackler he made over 550 tackles and had a 93% tackle success rate so not sure how you can suggest he can't tackle. Compare that to mgilvary who had a 78% success rate and was required to make over 450 less tackles over the season.
no stats dont tell the whole story but it does tell some of it!


Look at his tackling "technique", more times than not he jumps on the player's back or, on occasions tries to grab the shirt, allowing off loads. I don't see as much of your games, apart from when you are on telly or playing against Cas, but I can't honestly remember Cudjoe putting his shoulder into a tackle - can you?

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:32 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7152
sarge1 wrote:
Look at his tackling "technique", more times than not he jumps on the player's back or, on occasions tries to grab the shirt, allowing off loads. I don't see as much of your games, apart from when you are on telly or playing against Cas, but I can't honestly remember Cudjoe putting his shoulder into a tackle - can you?


He will do the things you say as many of his tackles he makes the effort to make- i.e. He chases the man down. Some of those don't come off- but other players wouldn't even get to attempt them.
20% of his tackles are marker tackles.
Yes I regularly see him putting his shoulder in. He probably works harder altogether than any other player in our side.
Most offloads, most tackle busts, second highest metres gained, 2nd highest try assists, 5th highest tackles, 4th highest marker tackles.
I can forgive him missing the odd tackle (5%) with that work rate! And if the player offloads then the tackle isn't complete so surely won't be on the stats for tackles made.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:49 am
sarge1

Joined: Tue Dec 22, 2015 3:38 pm
Posts: 27
jools wrote:
He will do the things you say as many of his tackles he makes the effort to make- i.e. He chases the man down. Some of those don't come off- but other players wouldn't even get to attempt them.
20% of his tackles are marker tackles.
Yes I regularly see him putting his shoulder in. He probably works harder altogether than any other player in our side.
Most offloads, most tackle busts, second highest metres gained, 2nd highest try assists, 5th highest tackles, 4th highest marker tackles.
I can forgive him missing the odd tackle (5%) with that work rate! And if the player offloads then the tackle isn't complete so surely won't be on the stats for tackles made.


So you think that your weakness on your right edge is:
A) Down to McG?
B) Your second row not covering?
C) Lack of understanding between Cudjoe & McG?
D) Another reason?
E) None of the above - what weakness?????

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:09 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 929
sarge1 wrote:
So you think that your weakness on your right edge is:
A) Down to McG?
B) Your second row not covering?
C) Lack of understanding between Cudjoe & McG?
D) Another reason?
E) None of the above - what weakness?????

#
I have never been a fan of Cudjoe's tackling style my self, I have said so many times, He allows the attacker to get up alongside him and then drags him down from the side, This possibly gives McG the idea the man is through and he comes inside to make a tackle, If the attacker then gets the ball away, the winger is free and clear ( which seems to happen a fair bit )

Having said all that, we do look a poorer side without Cudjoe, especially on attack but something isn't just right down that side on defense, Maybe It's just as simple as Jerry trusting Leroy and staying out to cover his own man, Sure RS will be working on it.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:15 pm
sarge1

Joined: Tue Dec 22, 2015 3:38 pm
Posts: 27
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
#
I have never been a fan of Cudjoe's tackling style my self, I have said so many times, He allows the attacker to get up alongside him and then drags him down from the side, This possibly gives McG the idea the man is through and he comes inside to make a tackle, If the attacker then gets the ball away, the winger is free and clear ( which seems to happen a fair bit )

Having said all that, we do look a poorer side without Cudjoe, especially on attack but something isn't just right down that side on defense, Maybe It's just as simple as Jerry trusting Leroy and staying out to cover his own man, Sure RS will be working on it.


Yes, on attack no problem. He seems to get the ball away to McG with regularity. It's only his tackling technique that I am commenting on.
I would have thought that one of your coaches would have addressed it before. As you say RS may be the one - hopefully!!!!

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:21 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3230
Wakefields ticket allocation sent to the club have been fully sold no idea how many that is but looks like some decentvsupport travelling.
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:34 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12255
Location: Huddersfield
djhudds wrote:
Lawrence out for 3 months


:shock: off the back of symonds another major blow, the curse of 2016 striking again?!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:35 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12255
Location: Huddersfield
sarge1 wrote:
Look at his tackling "technique", more times than not he jumps on the player's back or, on occasions tries to grab the shirt, allowing off loads. I don't see as much of your games, apart from when you are on telly or playing against Cas, but I can't honestly remember Cudjoe putting his shoulder into a tackle - can you?


i see almost every giants game and saying cudjoe cant defend is utter nonsense. one of the best in our team along with lawrence for tackling
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
c}