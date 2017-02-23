sarge1 wrote: So you think that your weakness on your right edge is:

A) Down to McG?

B) Your second row not covering?

C) Lack of understanding between Cudjoe & McG?

D) Another reason?

E) None of the above - what weakness?????

I have never been a fan of Cudjoe's tackling style my self, I have said so many times, He allows the attacker to get up alongside him and then drags him down from the side, This possibly gives McG the idea the man is through and he comes inside to make a tackle, If the attacker then gets the ball away, the winger is free and clear ( which seems to happen a fair bit )Having said all that, we do look a poorer side without Cudjoe, especially on attack but something isn't just right down that side on defense, Maybe It's just as simple as Jerry trusting Leroy and staying out to cover his own man, Sure RS will be working on it.