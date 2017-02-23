jools wrote: I'd say a 62% tackle completion rate is worse than a 95% completion rate-Which is how it currently stands. Leroy misses more tackles over a season but makes many many more, last season he was our fifth highest tackler he made over 550 tackles and had a 93% tackle success rate so not sure how you can suggest he can't tackle. Compare that to mgilvary who had a 78% success rate and was required to make over 450 less tackles over the season.

no stats dont tell the whole story but it does tell some of it!

Look at his tackling "technique", more times than not he jumps on the player's back or, on occasions tries to grab the shirt, allowing off loads. I don't see as much of your games, apart from when you are on telly or playing against Cas, but I can't honestly remember Cudjoe putting his shoulder into a tackle - can you?