hedgehog wrote:
Watch our captain, that's where the problem is
He never puts the shoulder in, just jumps on players backs so offloads/passing are easy, exposing McG who has to come in and finish the tackle
At last someone else sees it. I'm a Cas fan and said this on here maybe a year ago but Giants fans reaction was total rejection, verging on aggression. It really is Cudjoe that is the weaness in your right side defence, not McG.