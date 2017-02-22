Plenty of advice for RS there, every one has a view " why not" Whoever he picks" particularly in the pack" is going to need to step up from last week with the exception of the obvious two who did very well, The thing is though that despite them being far and away the best two forwards on the field, Salford still were making easy yards, and a lot more of them than we were, I don't know if the stats show that but that's certainly how it looked from the stand. Our line speed is so poor, that the opposition get a head start, Most teams can go best part of a field length in one set against us, so they are kicking from good position, Brough is often kicking from half way, so unless the fullback drops the ball, they are like passes.



I will be hoping to see a bit more speed and fire in defense this week whoever plays, Wakey are not going to be easy to beat, I think they are a far better team than they get credit for and they have some dangerous backs, I really can't call this game at all, I just hope we come out on top but i don't see any run away victory from either side.



Being honest, If both teams had scored from the chances they made last week we would have won the game, especially if Brough had been able to land the goals, He does have one of them days now and then but not many, so maybe we can look forward to them going over this week and overall i don't see Wakey as any stronger than Salford all round, so who knows, could be a real grinder.