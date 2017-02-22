WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield up next

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:21 am
AntonyGiant
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 437
I'm fully supportive of Wakeman but scary thought is we don't know what the best of Wakeman actually is at this level of rugby.
I'm hoping IF he is behind in fitness and if it can be worked on off the pitch that he isn't taking the spot of a super league experienced fully fit player, especially at such an important part of the season where we need to hit the ground running.

All we can do is support the team out there no matter how odd the team selection may be. Rick Stone knows more about rugby than any of us I presume.

Wakefield is going to be a tough test. Comfortably beat us last year and did the treble on us. They have a better squad than last year. I'm hoping a week off after only one round will hinder them and we can walk away with 2 points.

I'll be happy with 2 wins in the first 2 rounds. The loss against Salford was round 11 so trying not to think too much into it.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:36 pm
The Dreadnought
Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2418
Location: Front row
Interesting match indeed. Up until last year you was our bogey team we probably couldn't of bought a win! I think the game break will benefit you as you say more minutes in your players and probably the perfect time to rectify your mistakes of the previous week.
My 19 would be:
Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
BJB
Miller
Williams
Huby
Finn
England
Ashurst
Kirmond
Sio

Wood
Fifita
Walker
Arona
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:47 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7148
Michael Lawrence out injured so Tyler Dickinson comes into squad is the only change from last week.



http://www.giantsrl.com/news/article/59 ... -squad-for
Re: Wakefield up next

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:55 pm
hedgehog
Joined: Wed Nov 26, 2003 9:00 pm
Posts: 457
jools wrote:
Does brierley leave brough with too much to do- Or is it just that brough takes over? Brierley isn't really being given an opportunity to do much- just like Ellis wasn't. Ellis seems to be pulling the strings nicely and is leading with a very good kicking game at KR. Something he wasn't given much opportunity to do with us.
Brierley didn't miss a tackle on Thursday night and I can't say I've noticed him revolving - It's our right side edge of magilvary whos the revolver. Everyone keeps blaming his inside men but I'm not convinced- seems to me hes being wrong footed with the inside switch, he's been found out and every team is now utilising it and coming up trumps. I can't recall a competitive game where we haven't conceded down that side recently.


Watch our captain, that's where the problem is

He never puts the shoulder in, just jumps on players backs so offloads/passing are easy, exposing McG who has to come in and finish the tackle

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:26 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 928
Plenty of advice for RS there, every one has a view " why not" Whoever he picks" particularly in the pack" is going to need to step up from last week with the exception of the obvious two who did very well, The thing is though that despite them being far and away the best two forwards on the field, Salford still were making easy yards, and a lot more of them than we were, I don't know if the stats show that but that's certainly how it looked from the stand. Our line speed is so poor, that the opposition get a head start, Most teams can go best part of a field length in one set against us, so they are kicking from good position, Brough is often kicking from half way, so unless the fullback drops the ball, they are like passes.

I will be hoping to see a bit more speed and fire in defense this week whoever plays, Wakey are not going to be easy to beat, I think they are a far better team than they get credit for and they have some dangerous backs, I really can't call this game at all, I just hope we come out on top but i don't see any run away victory from either side.

Being honest, If both teams had scored from the chances they made last week we would have won the game, especially if Brough had been able to land the goals, He does have one of them days now and then but not many, so maybe we can look forward to them going over this week and overall i don't see Wakey as any stronger than Salford all round, so who knows, could be a real grinder.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:45 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7148
According to the stats Salford made 30cm more per carry.

The go forward doesn't bother me so much as the defence.
Re: Wakefield up next

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:44 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12253
Location: Huddersfield
would imagine smith will get a game this week as loose forward replacing injured lawrence.

rapira back propping please!
