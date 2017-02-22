I'm fully supportive of Wakeman but scary thought is we don't know what the best of Wakeman actually is at this level of rugby.

I'm hoping IF he is behind in fitness and if it can be worked on off the pitch that he isn't taking the spot of a super league experienced fully fit player, especially at such an important part of the season where we need to hit the ground running.



All we can do is support the team out there no matter how odd the team selection may be. Rick Stone knows more about rugby than any of us I presume.



Wakefield is going to be a tough test. Comfortably beat us last year and did the treble on us. They have a better squad than last year. I'm hoping a week off after only one round will hinder them and we can walk away with 2 points.



I'll be happy with 2 wins in the first 2 rounds. The loss against Salford was round 11 so trying not to think too much into it.