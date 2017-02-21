WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield up next

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:59 am
fartown since 1961
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 997
40 year old giant wrote:
it was leroy at fault this week for 2 trys . i have said we are short at HB but i think its to early to call Brierley for me the problem is the back row there was nothing for either HB to work with . but it is still early days our best back row out for weeks is a major blow time for someone else to step up to the plate


We failed to take advantage when we were on top we should have been at least 10-2 up when Salford scored.

When we came right hand side early in the game Lawrence got in the way he either needs to relearn how to run a line or join a line and pass all he does is drive it in head down. Ukuma showed him how to do that in the second half.

We made more metres, similar clean breaks less tackles we had 14 (84 tackles) sets more possession than Salford and yet we conceded that sloppy Johnson try near the end through woeful tackling when Salford should have been tired not us.

For me the pack should be

Ikihihifo Leeming Rapira

Ta'ai Lawrence or Ferguson
Hinchcliffe

Bench
Mason, Clough, Wakeman Smith

Roberts has shown nothing first two games so Smith should get a chance and we can't afford both our runners in the middle hence Ta'ai in the second row. Wakeman needs the game time.

Tommy Symonds is a massive miss he opens up the right hand side as he can drive in or pass and nip in at dummy half now and again.

Several of our forwards need to put their hand up big time on Friday night and sharpen up in the defensive rucks, as does the revolving door that's our right wing combination and it would be nice to have our fastest man backing up instead of trying to be a second playmaker all the time....

We are good enough if we can get it right !!!

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:51 pm
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2527
Location: Back of the North stand
Hinchcliffe needs to be kept away from hooking. You looked far better with Leeming on, although his passing left a little to be desired

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:24 pm
the stella kid
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2592
40 year old giant wrote:
it was leroy at fault this week for 2 trys . i have said we are short at HB but i think its to early to call Brierley for me the problem is the back row there was nothing for either HB to work with . but it is still early days our best back row out for weeks is a major blow time for someone else to step up to the plate



The first try possibly but wich of the others. None of them were scored down his side.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:34 pm
GiantDee
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 9:08 pm
Posts: 630
fartown since 1961 wrote:
We failed to take advantage when we were on top we should have been at least 10-2 up when Salford scored.

When we came right hand side early in the game Lawrence got in the way he either needs to relearn how to run a line or join a line and pass all he does is drive it in head down. Ukuma showed him how to do that in the second half.

We made more metres, similar clean breaks less tackles we had 14 (84 tackles) sets more possession than Salford and yet we conceded that sloppy Johnson try near the end through woeful tackling when Salford should have been tired not us.

For me the pack should be

Ikihihifo Leeming Rapira

Ta'ai Lawrence or Ferguson
Hinchcliffe

Bench
Mason, Clough, Wakeman Smith

Roberts has shown nothing first two games so Smith should get a chance and we can't afford both our runners in the middle hence Ta'ai in the second row. Wakeman needs the game time.

Tommy Symonds is a massive miss he opens up the right hand side as he can drive in or pass and nip in at dummy half now and again.

Several of our forwards need to put their hand up big time on Friday night and sharpen up in the defensive rucks, as does the revolving door that's our right wing combination and it would be nice to have our fastest man backing up instead of trying to be a second playmaker all the time....

We are good enough if we can get it right !!!


Roberts has shown nothing and Rapira has????

Rapira should be nowhere near the team on last weeks showing - get him fit first. For mine Smith and Mason should be in for Wakeman and Rapira whom should both be on fitness catch up work until ready.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:55 pm
40 year old giant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 273
stella first 2 and brough for the 3rd all got done when obrian came into the line . i could be tempted to move bruno to prop he does hard work in D and drives the ball in . bring mason and smith in for wakeman and repaira not fit but play smith in the back row if what some people have been saying his ball skill have impressed stone maybe its the answer .shame we dont have 2 taais

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:05 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14483
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Thought Smith looked ok in Robbo's testimonal game at loose - i'd be fine giving him a go there.

Problem this year is we have plenty of options and at times it will probably be a case of seeing who can do what where hence the trying people in different positions.
I'm still adamant we need to split Seb and Ukuma up though, as good as they are together we lose momentum and power when they're replaced, in my opinion we need at least one of them on the pitch at all times.
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:58 pm
40 year old giant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 273
Daz its a tough one they are doing so well as a unit we need the bench to come to the party i think the issue last week was 2 players are not yet fit and loosing our best back row . hope last week was a blip playing our bogey team you could say 7 or 8 where below par but yet we had enough chances and time on there line to win 2 games . this week we need to get back to winning ways

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:05 pm
gazzagiant
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 7:56 pm
Posts: 139
Don't see Ferguson as a front line second row, but I do think he would do a good job at prop, and I would be happy to see Ferguson and Ukuma start with Seb and Mason on the bench. Wakeman doesn't look fit and probably won't see the best from him until late in the season or maybe next. Rapira looked a bit short and may need a bit longer, but don't see him as a loose forward.
Sounds daft so early in the season but for a few reasons we need to win on Friday!

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:18 pm
the stella kid
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 22, 2004 9:52 am
Posts: 2592
40 year old giant wrote:
stella first 2 and brough for the 3rd all got done when obrian came into the line . i could be tempted to move bruno to prop he does hard work in D and drives the ball in . bring mason and smith in for wakeman and repaira not fit but play smith in the back row if what some people have been saying his ball skill have impressed stone maybe its the answer .shame we dont have 2 taais



The second to me looked like Wakeman missed the tackle on O Brien. The first I thought Cudjoe was at fault but watching again Cudjoe had come in one place and Sau actually ran between Brierley and Mcgillvary.
