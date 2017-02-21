40 year old giant wrote: it was leroy at fault this week for 2 trys . i have said we are short at HB but i think its to early to call Brierley for me the problem is the back row there was nothing for either HB to work with . but it is still early days our best back row out for weeks is a major blow time for someone else to step up to the plate

We failed to take advantage when we were on top we should have been at least 10-2 up when Salford scored.When we came right hand side early in the game Lawrence got in the way he either needs to relearn how to run a line or join a line and pass all he does is drive it in head down. Ukuma showed him how to do that in the second half.We made more metres, similar clean breaks less tackles we had 14 (84 tackles) sets more possession than Salford and yet we conceded that sloppy Johnson try near the end through woeful tackling when Salford should have been tired not us.For me the pack should beIkihihifo Leeming RapiraTa'ai Lawrence or FergusonHinchcliffeBenchMason, Clough, Wakeman SmithRoberts has shown nothing first two games so Smith should get a chance and we can't afford both our runners in the middle hence Ta'ai in the second row. Wakeman needs the game time.Tommy Symonds is a massive miss he opens up the right hand side as he can drive in or pass and nip in at dummy half now and again.Several of our forwards need to put their hand up big time on Friday night and sharpen up in the defensive rucks, as does the revolving door that's our right wing combination and it would be nice to have our fastest man backing up instead of trying to be a second playmaker all the time....We are good enough if we can get it right !!!