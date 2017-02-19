jools wrote: I saw plenty wrong in defence!

Absolutely right jools, there is a lot of improving to do in that dept, But being honest it is just about what i have been expecting, I'm fighting the urge to start expecting massive improvements from them, I will be satisfied to scrape into the 8.Stone said it would take a couple of years and i agree but there are some good signs as well as some mixed ones.Gaskell for example looked to have a decent game, but you could fault his positioning on occasions and his lack of pace," or effort to run faster", I'm not too sure why he looked so slow but if he is planned as our fullback he will definitely be in the Wellens style rather than the Prescott one, although Wellens positioning was always first class.I think it will be a week or two before Stone himself knows what players and style he is going for and what players he is putting where, For me LF just screams out for Hinchcliffe and Lawrence, and Leeming is capable of playing a lot longer. Breirley unless we play to his strengths is a waste of a place, he is never going to create things, and Murphy " like a lot of players we got rid of" is past the standard of taking us forward. I know he is a steady player who rarely lets us down, but we are rebuilding we need to be looking higher, Now is the time to be seeing what every one has to offer, That will take time and will cost games, which wont suit plenty on this board.Lets see what happens this week, I think we will do well to get the points off Wakey, I'm not in the Wakey are a poor side camp, I think they are going to surprise a few teams, I hope we aren't one of them.