Wakefield up next

 
Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:14 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7133
Please no Rapira at 13.
If you must put a prop in there it needs to be taai.
We need a much better last play option on Friday that's for sure.

You just know grix is going to get "broughed" all night! :twisted: :evil:
We need to get ikahihifo to run at little woody (sorry woody- nothing personal :HEARTKISS: )

Bet Huby has his best game ever at the JSS too.


Do we stick with the same team?
Do we put Darnell in at FB and Gaskell at centre- mellor looked good going forward but less so defensively.
Do we give orsmby a go? Or smith/mason
(mellor has just had a new tattoo- silly thing to do st season start- remember when griffins got infected?!?!)

Wakey have a big pack so I'd get mason in there personally.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:49 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6863
Ormsby to replace Smurph? why,What about the right edge defence? any changes there? them living on past glories now or what.
Ad luv to be a keyboard warrior just like u but trubble is i just carn't string 2 sentences Twogether innit


Yes sir me Daddy me Snow is the boom shak-a-ta - me never lay down flat in one-a cardbe' ord box

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:56 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 923
Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:18 am
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7133
Well that's not got any better either jo.

Wire have just shown what you can do with a 100% completion rate! Hope stone rams that home.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:08 am
Kiyan
Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am
Posts: 178
Following Jools recent predictions, facts and insider knowledge, I would recommend you do the opposite and you will do well. :CRAZY:

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:28 am
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12245
Location: Huddersfield
changing full back :shock: gaskell has done well and will only get better the more he plays

mellor had a good game too at centre so leave those two well alone

i agree about rapira though, no way should he be playing loose, looked lost! stick him on the bench to interchange with the two beasts ikahihifo and taai.

need to set the record straight with wakefield and get back to beating them on a regular basis :wink:

first friday night game, hope for a decent crowd again over 6k and a win will get us back on track!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:04 am
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14477
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Don't think i've seen much wrong from the team so far so no need for changes for changes sake.

Only thing i'd suggest is leaving either Ukuma or Seb on the bench to keep some momentum going when the inevitable changes happen and we lose control, and shifting Rapira from LF.

Apart from that i'd leave it alone, one thing we lacked last year was cohesion and changing a team because we lost won't help this, sometimes other teams play better than us as was the case on Thursday.

It's still early doors and way too early to be writing partnerships/players off in my opinion.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

