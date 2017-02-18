jools wrote:

Please no Rapira at 13.If you must put a prop in there it needs to be taai.We need a much better last play option on Friday that's for sure.You just know grix is going to get "broughed" all night!We need to get ikahihifo to run at little woody (sorry woody- nothing personalBet Huby has his best game ever at the JSS too.Do we stick with the same team?Do we put Darnell in at FB and Gaskell at centre- mellor looked good going forward but less so defensively.Do we give orsmby a go? Or smith/mason(mellor has just had a new tattoo- silly thing to do st season start- remember when griffins got infected?!?!)You sure your talking about Mellor and not Mcgilvary.Wakey have a big pack so I'd get mason in there personally.