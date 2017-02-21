Ron wrote:

Tight games? The aussies normally beat us comfortably at International level... because they are bigger, faster and more skillful.



Winning one off games in pre season doesn't change the fact they have a superior comp, and beat us every year internationally.



Until we match them internationally, and stop our best players moving to the NRL... these games will mean very little to them as shown by teams not wanting to play this year, only a money incentive keeps them coming.



Top european teams go over to south america in football and get beat by them, it doesn't mean there league or players are as good.