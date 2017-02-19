WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Broncos

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Tonight's game v Broncos

 
Post a reply

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:00 pm
threepennystander Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 256
Congratulations on last night. Fantastic performance which can only be applauded. Got a lot of respect for you guys after wembley last year so was supporting you on Friday and thought you showed Wayne Bennett the way to beat the ozzys is playing a super league style game try not to match the robotic nrl style. The ozzys win at international level as their hardened to being in tight games every week and holding their nerve waiting for that one opportunity to arise were in super league we will chance our arm far more and be more expansive. We struggle with their game but equally they do with ours. Time to start playing our own game. When I think back to the few victorys we've had over the years they was all won in a British way. All the best for this year and hopefully more finals beckon for our teams. Thanks for doing super league proud

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:10 pm
Ron User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 563
threepennystander wrote:
Congratulations on last night. Fantastic performance which can only be applauded. Got a lot of respect for you guys after wembley last year so was supporting you on Friday and thought you showed Wayne Bennett the way to beat the ozzys is playing a super league style game try not to match the robotic nrl style. The ozzys win at international level as their hardened to being in tight games every week and holding their nerve waiting for that one opportunity to arise were in super league we will chance our arm far more and be more expansive. We struggle with their game but equally they do with ours. Time to start playing our own game. When I think back to the few victorys we've had over the years they was all won in a British way. All the best for this year and hopefully more finals beckon for our teams. Thanks for doing super league proud


Tight games? The aussies normally beat us comfortably at International level... because they are bigger, faster and more skillful.

Winning one off games in pre season doesn't change the fact they have a superior comp, and beat us every year internationally.

Until we match them internationally, and stop our best players moving to the NRL... these games will mean very little to them as shown by teams not wanting to play this year, only a money incentive keeps them coming.

Top european teams go over to south america in football and get beat by them, it doesn't mean there league or players are as good.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:38 pm
threepennystander Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 256
Ron wrote:
Tight games? The aussies normally beat us comfortably at International level... because they are bigger, faster and more skillful.

Winning one off games in pre season doesn't change the fact they have a superior comp, and beat us every year internationally.

Until we match them internationally, and stop our best players moving to the NRL... these games will mean very little to them as shown by teams not wanting to play this year, only a money incentive keeps them coming.

Top european teams go over to south america in football and get beat by them, it doesn't mean there league or players are as good.

The tight game quote was referring to the grind of the nrl were most teams adapt the same policy of set completion and safety first rugby. When we then play them at international level we try to beat them at their own game therefore offering nothing in attack to challenge or worry them which often leads to them blowing us away late on. It may be preseason for them but you can only beat what's infront of you and the game certainly wasn't a friendly . No need to ask if your a half full or half empty glass kind of person :lol:

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:04 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 416
It was a great win for us their pack lacked the experience but Thor back line was quality.

It's funny that we put them on a pedestal so much that when we do beat them ppl put it down to them not having a good game or being jet lagged or pre season. If they were that much better than us they should have beat us irrespective of pre season

Our better teams can and do win and have close games with them. Wether they could do it over a full season is irrespective and the answer would probably be yes if they were playing under the nrl cap we could afford the squad to compete

I agree that if we are to beat them internationally then we need to pick players on form and play our own way, but also be able to win the grind when needed, we must stop the belief they they are just better than us and we're half way there. You could tell they neither team wanted to lose or were here for the payday. This was a very good win for both Wigan ourselves and super league

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:52 pm
Ron User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 563
threepennystander wrote:
The tight game quote was referring to the grind of the nrl were most teams adapt the same policy of set completion and safety first rugby. When we then play them at international level we try to beat them at their own game therefore offering nothing in attack to challenge or worry them which often leads to them blowing us away late on. It may be preseason for them but you can only beat what's infront of you and the game certainly wasn't a friendly . No need to ask if your a half full or half empty glass kind of person :lol:


Oh that old cliche, do you actually watch the NRL and SL? The two best teams in SL last season were Warrington and Wigan... you cannot get more robotic than Wigan, and our game was based on quick play the balls and dummy half scoots from Clarke and Russell.

This idea that SL is great ball handling, and offloads with exciting rugby whereas NRL is boring hit ups is laughable. They beat us because the game is bigger over there, they have more players at grassroots and there is far more investment in the game.

We just need to chuck it around more and we will win is the type of analysis I expect from Stevo.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:14 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 638
Having watched the game back tonight, Gidley simply has to stay at full back, he added an extra dimension to our attack and looked comfortable under the high balls.

Everyone deserves a mention really but that positional change needs to stick. Ratchford will have to battle it out for a right centre spot for me.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:43 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1165
From a Wakefield Trinity fan, just wanted to say congratulations.

Good to see in both games, British player's doing well.

Is now a good time to review the number of overseas player quota spots, and concentrate on nurturing and retaining our own stars

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:46 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 523
Alffi_7 wrote:
Having watched the game back tonight, Gidley simply has to stay at full back, he added an extra dimension to our attack and looked comfortable under the high balls.

Everyone deserves a mention really but that positional change needs to stick. Ratchford will have to battle it out for a right centre spot for me.


You are dead right Alfi. One game but ... Brown in the middle and Gidley at FB suddenly made us look more dangerous outside. Our centres got more ball with a bit of space. It reminded me a of the days when Brett Hodgson would chime in.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:08 am
threepennystander Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 256
Ron wrote:
Oh that old cliche, do you actually watch the NRL and SL? The two best teams in SL last season were Warrington and Wigan... you cannot get more robotic than Wigan, and our game was based on quick play the balls and dummy half scoots from Clarke and Russell.

This idea that SL is great ball handling, and offloads with exciting rugby whereas NRL is boring hit ups is laughable. They beat us because the game is bigger over there, they have more players at grassroots and there is far more investment in the game.

We just need to chuck it around more and we will win is the type of analysis I expect from Stevo.

I watch both regularly and enjoy them equally for different reasons. Nrl is fantastic and so it should be given the the money thrown at it over there and the fact it's a far bigger sport. The point I'm making is to have any chance of competing with that you have to play to your own strengths.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:34 am
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 224
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
What is wrong with our pitch? It looked awful on Saturday night, even before the kick off - nothing but sand underneath the grass by the look of it.

To paraphrase the 3 bears, "someone's been playing on our pitch, and they've torn it all up!"
Don't die with the music in you
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DAG, Jack Steel, Mr Snoodle, Saddened! and 98 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,523,49796575,7754,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  