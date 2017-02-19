threepennystander Strong-running second rower



Congratulations on last night. Fantastic performance which can only be applauded. Got a lot of respect for you guys after wembley last year so was supporting you on Friday and thought you showed Wayne Bennett the way to beat the ozzys is playing a super league style game try not to match the robotic nrl style. The ozzys win at international level as their hardened to being in tight games every week and holding their nerve waiting for that one opportunity to arise were in super league we will chance our arm far more and be more expansive. We struggle with their game but equally they do with ours. Time to start playing our own game. When I think back to the few victorys we've had over the years they was all won in a British way. All the best for this year and hopefully more finals beckon for our teams. Thanks for doing super league proud Ron

Tight games? The aussies normally beat us comfortably at International level... because they are bigger, faster and more skillful.



Winning one off games in pre season doesn't change the fact they have a superior comp, and beat us every year internationally.



Until we match them internationally, and stop our best players moving to the NRL... these games will mean very little to them as shown by teams not wanting to play this year, only a money incentive keeps them coming.



The tight game quote was referring to the grind of the nrl were most teams adapt the same policy of set completion and safety first rugby. When we then play them at international level we try to beat them at their own game therefore offering nothing in attack to challenge or worry them which often leads to them blowing us away late on. It may be preseason for them but you can only beat what's infront of you and the game certainly wasn't a friendly . No need to ask if your a half full or half empty glass kind of person



It was a great win for us their pack lacked the experience but Thor back line was quality.



It's funny that we put them on a pedestal so much that when we do beat them ppl put it down to them not having a good game or being jet lagged or pre season. If they were that much better than us they should have beat us irrespective of pre season



Our better teams can and do win and have close games with them. Wether they could do it over a full season is irrespective and the answer would probably be yes if they were playing under the nrl cap we could afford the squad to compete



I agree that if we are to beat them internationally then we need to pick players on form and play our own way, but also be able to win the grind when needed, we must stop the belief they they are just better than us and we're half way there. You could tell they neither team wanted to lose or were here for the payday. This was a very good win for both Wigan ourselves and super league Ron

Oh that old cliche, do you actually watch the NRL and SL? The two best teams in SL last season were Warrington and Wigan... you cannot get more robotic than Wigan, and our game was based on quick play the balls and dummy half scoots from Clarke and Russell.



This idea that SL is great ball handling, and offloads with exciting rugby whereas NRL is boring hit ups is laughable. They beat us because the game is bigger over there, they have more players at grassroots and there is far more investment in the game.



Having watched the game back tonight, Gidley simply has to stay at full back, he added an extra dimension to our attack and looked comfortable under the high balls.



