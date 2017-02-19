Congratulations on last night. Fantastic performance which can only be applauded. Got a lot of respect for you guys after wembley last year so was supporting you on Friday and thought you showed Wayne Bennett the way to beat the ozzys is playing a super league style game try not to match the robotic nrl style. The ozzys win at international level as their hardened to being in tight games every week and holding their nerve waiting for that one opportunity to arise were in super league we will chance our arm far more and be more expansive. We struggle with their game but equally they do with ours. Time to start playing our own game. When I think back to the few victorys we've had over the years they was all won in a British way. All the best for this year and hopefully more finals beckon for our teams. Thanks for doing super league proud