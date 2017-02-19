WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Broncos

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:14 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Warrington's unusual penchant for charge downs.

It came off twice last night didn't it?

In after match interviews Brown & Gidley said TS encourages charge downs because at the very least it puts pressure on the kicker which can affect the opposing teams willingness to kick.
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:19 pm
silver2 wrote:
Sadly, once again RL has been mainly ignored by the English press. There's a few lines in the Sunday Mirror and nothing at all in the Sunday Mail. They do however have an article on RU including a quote from Eddie Jones, remarking on how RL lacks skill and how Sam Burgess was something of an irrelevance. Tossers.

That is the problem with 8pm kick offs, the final copy is ready to hit the press by full time and the reporters only have a few minutes to get a hurried report across.

A scouse relative called me this morning, to say how much he enjoyed the game. International sport exites people and gives them a reason to become involved - we need more of it!
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:28 pm
Good performance, great completion rates, thought cooper looked very good. Not sure about Savelio though, doesn't seem to dominate defensively, bit of a luxury player maybe.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:17 pm
Now showing on Sky Sports 2

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:36 pm
Have just watched the game on the Sky Planner, having avoided seeing the result all morning and can I just add my congrats to you all...a brilliant performance all round and Brown looks as sharp as ever. Think you will go even better this season, just hope we don't draw you in the CC semi-final again, though. :thumb:
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:50 pm
Ron wrote:
Good performance, great completion rates, thought cooper looked very good. Not sure about Savelio though, doesn't seem to dominate defensively, bit of a luxury player maybe.


I'd have to watch it back, but I though Savelio had some good inputs last night. Let's not forget he isn't first choice for us, as Currie and Hughes have that sown up at present. My guess is he will become a bench player in a fully fit side.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:16 pm
There were still a few times when centres could have fed their wingers sooner, and at other times defended better, and I still reckon that's an area for improvement.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:36 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
I'd have to watch it back, but I though Savelio had some good inputs last night. Let's not forget he isn't first choice for us, as Currie and Hughes have that sown up at present. My guess is he will become a bench player in a fully fit side.
Excellent performance Wires well done.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:24 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
I'd have to watch it back, but I though Savelio had some good inputs last night. Let's not forget he isn't first choice for us, as Currie and Hughes have that sown up at present. My guess is he will become a bench player in a fully fit side.


Is it worth giving him a go at centre perhaps? Both your centres are weak, particularly Evans. Savelio has lost loads of bulk since he came through at Saints and he has little impact in the middle.
