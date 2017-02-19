silver2 wrote: Sadly, once again RL has been mainly ignored by the English press. There's a few lines in the Sunday Mirror and nothing at all in the Sunday Mail. They do however have an article on RU including a quote from Eddie Jones, remarking on how RL lacks skill and how Sam Burgess was something of an irrelevance. Tossers.

That is the problem with 8pm kick offs, the final copy is ready to hit the press by full time and the reporters only have a few minutes to get a hurried report across.A scouse relative called me this morning, to say how much he enjoyed the game. International sport exites people and gives them a reason to become involved - we need more of it!