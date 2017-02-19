Well done Wire. They don't like it up Mr Mainwaring. Never thought as a Wakey fan I'd be cheering a Cas lad who plays for Wire as he made a 60 yard break prior to Brown's try. ! Loved it. PS: Nice to see your Aussie lads not hanging back against their fellow countrymen when the handbags came out. Well done Sims & Gidley.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Congrats to the Wire to play like that with 3 key players missing was admirable. Smith played the right tactics in getting on the front foot straight away, dream debut for Brown. Take that performance back into Superleague and Wire will be difficult to beat this season.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you. Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
I'm still in a bit of shock.. I genuinely never gave us a hope but we did it pretty comprehensively really.. Yes we can say the Broncos were a tad undercooked and they probably were, but we only have to look at the results in this series in recent times to see that the NRL sides have been too strong. It's a great achievement! Now let's back it up on Friday V Cas .
I admit to being totally uninspired by Brown's signing. I hold my hands up now and say I was wrong in that assessment. One swallow doesn't make a summer as they say, but on the strength of tonight, it could be a master stroke. Game management was exceptional, which is the one thing we've struggled with more than anything in the post Briers/Hodgson era (and even then was possibly our weak link). I hope he can exert that level of control consistently. We just looked a more balanced side tonight.
Ratch and Penny to come in to replace Evans and Russell, then with Hilly and Currie (eventually) back, maybe it won't be the cake walk for Wigan I expected this year.
Yes it's wise not to get too carried away but Brown was excellent. Gave us the attacking structure in the opposition 30 that we have missed since Briers, and the two options for territorial kicking mean we can get better kicks away.
Warrington's unusual penchant for charge downs.
It came off twice last night didn't it?
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
I haven't enjoyed a game as much as that in a long time! Fantastic effort from all involved. For years I have wanted to see a British club/test side play our own brand of football against the Australians, instead of trying to beat them at their own game.
We show them far too much respect, last night showed that they can be beaten and I couldn't be more proud. Really hope that Wigan can do the same this afternoon!
Sadly, once again RL has been mainly ignored by the English press. There's a few lines in the Sunday Mirror and nothing at all in the Sunday Mail. They do however have an article on RU including a quote from Eddie Jones, remarking on how RL lacks skill and how Sam Burgess was something of an irrelevance. Tossers.
