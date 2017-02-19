WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Broncos

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:13 am
TheBeast

Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:56 pm
Posts: 18
Location: Leicestershire
Very Very well played. IMHO the pack led by Cooper, Hughes and Sims laid a platform for an excellent Brown performance, Congrats, Enjoy. (Bulls fan)

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:17 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 661
Last night was a great game to watch. Well done on restoring credibility to Super League.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:11 am
LyndsayGill
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1560
Well done Wire. They don't like it up Mr Mainwaring. Never thought as a Wakey fan I'd be cheering a Cas lad who plays for Wire as he made a 60 yard break prior to Brown's try. ! Loved it.
PS: Nice to see your Aussie lads not hanging back against their fellow countrymen when the handbags came out. Well done Sims & Gidley.
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:56 am
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5445
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Congrats to the Wire to play like that with 3 key players missing was admirable. Smith played the right tactics in getting on the front foot straight away, dream debut for Brown. Take that performance back into Superleague and Wire will be difficult to beat this season.
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:54 am
MikeyWire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3359
Location: Still waiting for the title
I'm still in a bit of shock.. I genuinely never gave us a hope but we did it pretty comprehensively really.. Yes we can say the Broncos were a tad undercooked and they probably were, but we only have to look at the results in this series in recent times to see that the NRL sides have been too strong.
It's a great achievement! Now let's back it up on Friday V Cas .
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:57 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8286
NtW wrote:
I admit to being totally uninspired by Brown's signing. I hold my hands up now and say I was wrong in that assessment. One swallow doesn't make a summer as they say, but on the strength of tonight, it could be a master stroke. Game management was exceptional, which is the one thing we've struggled with more than anything in the post Briers/Hodgson era (and even then was possibly our weak link). I hope he can exert that level of control consistently. We just looked a more balanced side tonight.

Ratch and Penny to come in to replace Evans and Russell, then with Hilly and Currie (eventually) back, maybe it won't be the cake walk for Wigan I expected this year.


Yes it's wise not to get too carried away but Brown was excellent. Gave us the attacking structure in the opposition 30 that we have missed since Briers, and the two options for territorial kicking mean we can get better kicks away.
