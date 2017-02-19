NtW wrote:

I admit to being totally uninspired by Brown's signing. I hold my hands up now and say I was wrong in that assessment. One swallow doesn't make a summer as they say, but on the strength of tonight, it could be a master stroke. Game management was exceptional, which is the one thing we've struggled with more than anything in the post Briers/Hodgson era (and even then was possibly our weak link). I hope he can exert that level of control consistently. We just looked a more balanced side tonight.



Ratch and Penny to come in to replace Evans and Russell, then with Hilly and Currie (eventually) back, maybe it won't be the cake walk for Wigan I expected this year.