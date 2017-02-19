Irish Wire wrote: Where are all the experts now from this board who told us Kevin Brown was a rubbish signing?

I admit to being totally uninspired by Brown's signing. I hold my hands up now and say I was wrong in that assessment. One swallow doesn't make a summer as they say, but on the strength of tonight, it could be a master stroke. Game management was exceptional, which is the one thing we've struggled with more than anything in the post Briers/Hodgson era (and even then was possibly our weak link). I hope he can exert that level of control consistently. We just looked a more balanced side tonight.Ratch and Penny to come in to replace Evans and Russell, then with Hilly and Currie (eventually) back, maybe it won't be the cake walk for Wigan I expected this year.