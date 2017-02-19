WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Broncos

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:18 am
NtW
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 381
Irish Wire wrote:
Where are all the experts now from this board who told us Kevin Brown was a rubbish signing?


I admit to being totally uninspired by Brown's signing. I hold my hands up now and say I was wrong in that assessment. One swallow doesn't make a summer as they say, but on the strength of tonight, it could be a master stroke. Game management was exceptional, which is the one thing we've struggled with more than anything in the post Briers/Hodgson era (and even then was possibly our weak link). I hope he can exert that level of control consistently. We just looked a more balanced side tonight.

Ratch and Penny to come in to replace Evans and Russell, then with Hilly and Currie (eventually) back, maybe it won't be the cake walk for Wigan I expected this year.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:22 am
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13905
Location: NFL playoffs
Brown was good like this when he played for Widnes, he was good against us a few times. I don't get why it's such a surprise that he played well.
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:23 am
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29996
Well done Wire. Deserved win. See you in Aus next year :wink:
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:04 am
Orrell Lad
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5823
Location: Still at the top
The one and only time I will ever shout "Come on Wire" at my tv screen :wink:

Great result and performance that shouldn't be underestimated, well done on restoring some pride to Great Britain. Kev Brown could be a good bit of business if he can stay fit.
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:17 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7477
Following our win, I've been visiting our noisy neighbours forums to read their thoughts...where have all the Saints fans gone? Hardly anything up to date!!!
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:40 am
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 276
Location: Manchester
Brown was good tonight but I thought Gidley was phenomenal! Putting his body on the line at the end of a test match like that shows what he's made of, top man!
Last edited by Psychedelic Casual on Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:43 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:41 am
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5109
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
What a super occasion........this event needs to remain at least a double header but to go back to three games would be nice....

the Aussies got spanked and ......they dont like it ...(I've typed that in a Mick Morgan accent).

thoroughly enjoyed it, the mistakes, the hits, the biff, and the tries......
