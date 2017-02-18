Well done the Wire!! I was cheering you on like a bloke who'd been brought up on the Wilderspool terraces rather then the ones of Central Park. You will get all the NRL smoke blowers doing you down now saying it meant nothing to Brisbane...ignore them!!



You have done the English game proud and I just hope we can follow your lead. Have a great night and celebrate it. This could be huge for you because come another close challenge cup final or Grand Final your players can call on memories of beating a team full of NRL supermen (that's what they all are right?!).