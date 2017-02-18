WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Broncos

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:32 pm
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1741
Location: Just turning your corner now
Immensely proud of that performance. Despite the Broncos poop house tactics in the second half, we stuck to the plan and came away with a memorable win. Gidley was freakin awesome tonight!
Image

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:32 pm
fez1
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1339
Yes - full credit to Broncos for making it a great match

Wire - you did us proud.
Many many immense performances.
1,6,7 - Gidley, Brown, Dec for me
They can do it. It's all about consistency now.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:33 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5363
Location: South Stand.....bored
karetaker wrote:
So if we stick with Gidley, Brown and Patton at 1 6 7 were does Ratchford fit in now.

Simple. He waits his turn.
Only a few people in any team sport should walk straight into a side on reputation alone. Ratchford isn't one of them.

He'll have to wait his turn
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:35 pm
Wolf Hall

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 80
Great in attack
Great in defence
Great attitude
Great fitness
Great tactics.
Great coaching by TS and his team.
In fact a great team achievement.

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:40 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 723
Location: Warrington
Pinch pinch...did that really happen?

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:41 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20654
Location: WIGAN
Well done the Wire!! I was cheering you on like a bloke who'd been brought up on the Wilderspool terraces rather then the ones of Central Park. You will get all the NRL smoke blowers doing you down now saying it meant nothing to Brisbane...ignore them!!

You have done the English game proud and I just hope we can follow your lead. Have a great night and celebrate it. This could be huge for you because come another close challenge cup final or Grand Final your players can call on memories of beating a team full of NRL supermen (that's what they all are right?!).

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:46 pm
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3576
Location: Its in the name
coops = immense
russell = winger
Gidley = fullback
brown = promising start
ratchford = where?

well done wires...top drawer performance from everyone.
top flight since 1895

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:47 pm
Kevin Turvey
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2011 9:14 pm
Posts: 599
NickyKiss wrote:
Well done the Wire!! I was cheering you on like a bloke who'd been brought up on the Wilderspool terraces rather then the ones of Central Park. You will get all the NRL smoke blowers doing you down now saying it meant nothing to Brisbane...ignore them!!

You have done the English game proud and I just hope we can follow your lead. Have a great night and celebrate it. This could be huge for you because come another close challenge cup final or Grand Final your players can call on memories of beating a team full of NRL supermen (that's what they all are right?!).


Class post - good luck tomorrow, make it 2-0

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:49 pm
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3576
Location: Its in the name
Kevin Turvey wrote:
Class post - good luck tomorrow, make it 2-0

+1
top flight since 1895

Re: Tonight's game v Broncos

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:49 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4416
Location: Living the Dream
Congratulation on an excellent performance. Your forwards looked strong in the middle well led by Cooper and Brown has been an astute signing as he has that rare touch of class. Well done.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
