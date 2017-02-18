|
Immensely proud of that performance. Despite the Broncos poop house tactics in the second half, we stuck to the plan and came away with a memorable win. Gidley was freakin awesome tonight!
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:32 pm
fez1
Free-scoring winger
Yes - full credit to Broncos for making it a great match
Wire - you did us proud.
Many many immense performances.
1,6,7 - Gidley, Brown, Dec for me
They can do it. It's all about consistency now.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:33 pm
karetaker wrote:
So if we stick with Gidley, Brown and Patton at 1 6 7 were does Ratchford fit in now.
Simple. He waits his turn.
Only a few people in any team sport should walk straight into a side on reputation alone. Ratchford isn't one of them.
He'll have to wait his turn
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:35 pm
Great in attack
Great in defence
Great attitude
Great fitness
Great tactics.
Great coaching by TS and his team.
In fact a great team achievement.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:40 pm
Pinch pinch...did that really happen?
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:41 pm
Well done the Wire!! I was cheering you on like a bloke who'd been brought up on the Wilderspool terraces rather then the ones of Central Park. You will get all the NRL smoke blowers doing you down now saying it meant nothing to Brisbane...ignore them!!
You have done the English game proud and I just hope we can follow your lead. Have a great night and celebrate it. This could be huge for you because come another close challenge cup final or Grand Final your players can call on memories of beating a team full of NRL supermen (that's what they all are right?!).
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:46 pm
coops = immense
russell = winger
Gidley = fullback
brown = promising start
ratchford = where?
well done wires...top drawer performance from everyone.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:47 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
Class post - good luck tomorrow, make it 2-0
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:49 pm
Kevin Turvey wrote:
Class post - good luck tomorrow, make it 2-0
+1
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:49 pm
Congratulation on an excellent performance. Your forwards looked strong in the middle well led by Cooper and Brown has been an astute signing as he has that rare touch of class. Well done.
