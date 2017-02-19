Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9469 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Frosties. wrote:
Don't really understand the logic in this thread & it's need to the Rhinos board? He had an interview pre match with sky sports about his loyalty to Leigh. Oh?
It was something that happened during a Leeds match, not surprising it got mentioned on here. And the OP wasn't about his loyalty to Leigh it was about when Angela Powers complemented him on his weight loss his response was to say "yeah people use to say I had bigger boobs than you".....hardly an appropriate thing to say and you see how awkward Angela Powers felt upon hearing it.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
