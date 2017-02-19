WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT | Derek Beaumont

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:37 am
Derek, Marwan, Leigh and Salford are all very similar. They make a good partnership.

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:32 am
Don't really understand the logic in this thread & it's need to the Rhinos board? He had an interview pre match with sky sports about his loyalty to Leigh. Oh?

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:33 am
leeds owl wrote:
Beaumont's box looked like the local scally's convention. Do they ever drug test club owners?


This because his friends and family wear smart casual rather than suits to a RL match ?

In view were his 2 sons , 1 niece and a mate of mine and Derecks , you are suggesting any or some of these are drug dealers ?

Muppet
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:34 am
Frosties. wrote:
Don't really understand the logic in this thread & it's need to the Rhinos board? He had an interview pre match with sky sports about his loyalty to Leigh. Oh?


There is no logic , just jealous idiocy
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:58 am
GUBRATS wrote:
There is no logic , just jealous idiocy

The irony of this post!! :lol:
Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:03 am
Frosties. wrote:
Don't really understand the logic in this thread & it's need to the Rhinos board? He had an interview pre match with sky sports about his loyalty to Leigh. Oh?


It was something that happened during a Leeds match, not surprising it got mentioned on here. And the OP wasn't about his loyalty to Leigh it was about when Angela Powers complemented him on his weight loss his response was to say "yeah people use to say I had bigger boobs than you".....hardly an appropriate thing to say and you see how awkward Angela Powers felt upon hearing it.
