GUBRATS wrote: No he is a regular guest of Derecks when Salford aren't playing , they get on despite being rivals And aren't afraid to show their passion



Some owners like Paul Caddick are virtually unknown and let their characterless CEO s take the ' mike ' , others are happy to push both their clubs and the sport



not saying either option is wrong or right , it's just what it is , then again RL is chock full of personalities isn't it ?

I'm guessing Paul Caddick has done more for Leeds AND Rugby league than Beaumont and Koukash ever will....Setting up a consistent trophy winning side including World club Challenge wins over NRL teams to enhance the brand of Superleague and doing this quietly without acting like a billy big balls is quite impressive.our own owner also avoids the spot light and has helped transform our club to a level that I could only dream about a few years ago..... thanks to beating the Brisbane Broncos tonight we are also now spreading Superleague just a little further....I don't see where koukash or Beaumont has pushed the sport ...they've both been vocal about breaking the rules to suit their own personal agendas. ...and as for 'RL Choc full of personalities' jibe shouldn't the personalities be on the field ? the day we need two fat middle aged toss pots to serve up the games entertainment we should call it a day and hand ourselves over to rugby union.