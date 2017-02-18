WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:55 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 571
Not arsed either way wrt Beaumont never liked Kockrash though a total gobsh*#e & yet to produce on his glorious promises for Salford.
Finally those SL Tourists slating Hetherington whatever ?'s we have as Leeds fans wrt his recruitmemt/retention over the last 18mths his record is something 10 other SL CEO's/Owners can only dream of.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:57 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 661
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Having watched his pre-match interview with Angela powers about the size of his/her boobs plus his second half on-screen antics with regular gulps of red wine and f.ing and geffing whilst his troops got close to a win I just wondered what others thought about him? Complete tool for me!

I have no problem with Beaumont having a drink and showing some passion at games, surely that's a good thing.

I haven't seen the interview, but it sounds like he was very inappropriate and should face a fine if the above is correct.

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:30 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19678
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Beaumont looks like the kind of guy it would be brilliant to have a beer and a natter with. what he has done for leigh has been brilliant.
however, for me, a chairman/owner, shouldn't be saying things like that in interviews and he really should act far more responsibly while watching

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:49 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1161
tad rhino wrote:
Beaumont looks like the kind of guy it would be brilliant to have a beer and a natter with. what he has done for leigh has been brilliant.
however, for me, a chairman/owner, shouldn't be saying things like that in interviews and he really should act far more responsibly while watching


I do get that point, but it's no biggy for me... Russell Crowe doesn't get too much grief and he's not too dissimilar (I appreciate he's part owner rather than chairman, but the point stands).r

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:12 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1634
Location: Happy Valley
For my two penneth worth. He has put a lot of time effort and cash into getting Leigh back into superleague. If the Leigh faithful don't mind and the RFL don't object, then for me he can make a bit of a t1t of himself in his own box. The game needs people with passion who are prepared to put their cash where their mouths are and as long as he doesn't extemporise in the manner of MK, he can carry on as he likes.
Last edited by TOMCAT on Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:13 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:13 pm
leeds owl
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2011 10:42 am
Posts: 1120
Beaumont's box looked like the local scally's convention. Do they ever drug test club owners?
"Leeds is the greatest club in Rugby League"
Alex Murphy 2011

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:14 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4416
Location: Living the Dream
Beaumont has been good for Leigh and good for a Rugby League. I think it is refreshing to see an owner who is also a passionate fan of his team and our game.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:23 am
RoyBoy29
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 431
4 pages on Derek being passionate about his homeland club, and putting money into it to gain SL status.

Looking on this board, the next topic down incidentally is 7 pages asking Gary Hetherington where is the money.

Please look up the word hypocrisy

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:00 am
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5109
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
GUBRATS wrote:
No he is a regular guest of Derecks when Salford aren't playing , they get on despite being rivals And aren't afraid to show their passion

Some owners like Paul Caddick are virtually unknown and let their characterless CEO s take the ' mike ' , others are happy to push both their clubs and the sport

not saying either option is wrong or right , it's just what it is , then again RL is chock full of personalities isn't it ?


I'm guessing Paul Caddick has done more for Leeds AND Rugby league than Beaumont and Koukash ever will....
Setting up a consistent trophy winning side including World club Challenge wins over NRL teams to enhance the brand of Superleague and doing this quietly without acting like a billy big balls is quite impressive.
our own owner also avoids the spot light and has helped transform our club to a level that I could only dream about a few years ago..... thanks to beating the Brisbane Broncos tonight we are also now spreading Superleague just a little further....

I don't see where koukash or Beaumont has pushed the sport ...they've both been vocal about breaking the rules to suit their own personal agendas. ...

and as for 'RL Choc full of personalities' jibe shouldn't the personalities be on the field ? the day we need two fat middle aged toss pots to serve up the games entertainment we should call it a day and hand ourselves over to rugby union.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:12 am
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6287
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Having watched his pre-match interview with Angela powers about the size of his/her boobs


Totally inappropriate comments and bad for the image of the game IMO. Wouldn't see this sort of lack of class in RU (I'd imagine). Angela handled it professionally but looked uncomfortable. Our sport deserves better.
