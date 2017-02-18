WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:55 pm
Not arsed either way wrt Beaumont never liked Kockrash though a total gobsh*#e & yet to produce on his glorious promises for Salford.
Finally those SL Tourists slating Hetherington whatever ?'s we have as Leeds fans wrt his recruitmemt/retention over the last 18mths his record is something 10 other SL CEO's/Owners can only dream of.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:57 pm
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Having watched his pre-match interview with Angela powers about the size of his/her boobs plus his second half on-screen antics with regular gulps of red wine and f.ing and geffing whilst his troops got close to a win I just wondered what others thought about him? Complete tool for me!

I have no problem with Beaumont having a drink and showing some passion at games, surely that's a good thing.

I haven't seen the interview, but it sounds like he was very inappropriate and should face a fine if the above is correct.
