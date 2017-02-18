taxi4stevesmith wrote: Having watched his pre-match interview with Angela powers about the size of his/her boobs plus his second half on-screen antics with regular gulps of red wine and f.ing and geffing whilst his troops got close to a win I just wondered what others thought about him? Complete tool for me!

I have no problem with Beaumont having a drink and showing some passion at games, surely that's a good thing.I haven't seen the interview, but it sounds like he was very inappropriate and should face a fine if the above is correct.