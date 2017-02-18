WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Derek Beaumont

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:40 pm
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9458
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
GUBRATS wrote:
No he is a regular guest of Derecks when Salford aren't playing , they get on despite being rivals And aren't afraid to show their passion

Some owners like Paul Caddick are virtually unknown and let their characterless CEO s take the ' mike ' , others are happy to push both their clubs and the sport

not saying either option is wrong or right , it's just what it is , then again RL is chock full of personalities isn't it ?


For all the talk of Marwan being a 'character' is it getting bodies through the turnstiles at Salford?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:41 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14719
ThePrinter wrote:
I was more disturbed by the white man with dreadlocks in his box next to him


I was equally put off. Very annoying.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:48 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 907
ThePrinter wrote:
For all the talk of Marwan being a 'character' is it getting bodies through the turnstiles at Salford?


WTF ?

No relevance whatsoever
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:50 pm
Superted
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1156
Shock horror, 2 mates enjoy having a drink at the rugby and let their passion show with a bit of animation and colourful language.... What is the world of Rugby League coming to.... Where are the prawn sandwiches and gentlemanly applause for both teams....

And what next, rugby teams will have whatsapp groups with all the lads on sharing inappropriate/vulgar thoughts on women, offensive jokes, using derogatory terms about each other and anyone else in the firing line that could be deemed as racist/homophobic/sexist/fattest/ugliest or any other 'discriminatory' term.... hell, they might even share videos of porn (normal and REALLU weird), violence, sick injuries etc etc....

holy moley, we better all stay indoors, wrap ourselves in bubble wrap and put our fingers in our ears so we don't hear anything that might make us so offended we self combust... The world is going to end... Arghhhhhhhhhh

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:51 pm
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9458
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
GUBRATS wrote:
WTF ?

No relevance whatsoever


Considering you were talking about how they push their clubs and the sport with more personality than other owners then yes it is relevant.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Derek Beaumont

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:54 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 907
ThePrinter wrote:
I was more disturbed by the white man with dreadlocks in his box next to his .


So you'd have been ok if it was a Black man with dreadlocks ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
