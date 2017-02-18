Shock horror, 2 mates enjoy having a drink at the rugby and let their passion show with a bit of animation and colourful language.... What is the world of Rugby League coming to.... Where are the prawn sandwiches and gentlemanly applause for both teams....



And what next, rugby teams will have whatsapp groups with all the lads on sharing inappropriate/vulgar thoughts on women, offensive jokes, using derogatory terms about each other and anyone else in the firing line that could be deemed as racist/homophobic/sexist/fattest/ugliest or any other 'discriminatory' term.... hell, they might even share videos of porn (normal and REALLU weird), violence, sick injuries etc etc....



holy moley, we better all stay indoors, wrap ourselves in bubble wrap and put our fingers in our ears so we don't hear anything that might make us so offended we self combust... The world is going to end... Arghhhhhhhhhh