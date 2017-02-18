GUBRATS wrote:
No he is a regular guest of Derecks when Salford aren't playing , they get on despite being rivals And aren't afraid to show their passion
Some owners like Paul Caddick are virtually unknown and let their characterless CEO s take the ' mike ' , others are happy to push both their clubs and the sport
not saying either option is wrong or right , it's just what it is , then again RL is chock full of personalities isn't it ?
Some owners like Paul Caddick are virtually unknown and let their characterless CEO s take the ' mike ' , others are happy to push both their clubs and the sport
not saying either option is wrong or right , it's just what it is , then again RL is chock full of personalities isn't it ?
For all the talk of Marwan being a 'character' is it getting bodies through the turnstiles at Salford?