Having watched his pre-match interview with Angela powers about the size of his/her boobs plus his second half on-screen antics with regular gulps of red wine and f.ing and geffing whilst his troops got close to a win I just wondered what others thought about him? Complete tool for me!

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.