Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:57 pm
Posted by Biff Tannen on Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:57 pm
rhinos21 wrote:
But realistically he's still got physical development over the next few years. If he plays 20 - 25 games a season for the next three years that will be plenty.


Yes i agree but the point is he is very much a first team squad member now.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:22 pm
Posted by mattsrhinos1978 on Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:22 pm
Walkers first choice fullback to start next season without a shadow of a doubt imo,but wether he is or isnt,he's a fantastic talent thats still so young he's eligible for the academy next season,and this is the point i was trying to make,we'v got some unbelievable talent in system at the minute,probably as strong as its been for a decade or more. The 17 i put up has got some of the very best lads for there age in the country. Hopfuly someone can tell me that we'v got lads that i havnt mentioned who are just as good?

Im excited about how things are looking for the future,whilst the best teenagers dont necessarily become the best first teamers,id rather have the best ones than not.
Re: Youth Development
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:08 pm
Posted by Him on Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:08 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Yeah no way Walker drops out of the first team squad now, and certainly not back to the juniors. the lad more than held his own in the semi and then a SL GF in front of 73k. I would say the shirt is his to lose from the first game of the season.

Agree. And the benefit is that we have a more than able replacement in Golding to step in as needed. We don’t have to flog Walker and can enable him to have a week off if needed.
