Re: Youth Development
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:38 pm
mattsrhinos1978
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 131
Anybody know how the 19s got on in there friendly yesterday? Score,scorers,good performers?The more info the better. Thanks.
Re: Youth Development
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:33 pm
The Eclipse
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 01, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 2703
They won 84-6 or something like that
Re: Youth Development
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:20 am
mattsrhinos1978
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 131
What happened with the young lad we had on trial/loan from newcastle last season,alex donhaghy...Anybody know if he'l be with our 16's next season? Also how highly rated is liam tindall who'l be in our 16's next season? He looks good from the little iv seen and it seems like forever since we had a good winger coming through.
Re: Youth Development
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:53 am
mattsrhinos1978
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 131
Think the academy is in a great situation at the moment with talent right through the 19's down to the 16's. Thought id do a 1-17 from players who are still young enough to play academy rugby nxt season goin down to the scholarship,of players who have cought my eye,not who are necessarily the better players right now but more who i think look the most talented for there age group. Iv got a big interest in our academy/Scholarship but dont get to see anywhere near enough to be confident in my predictions, Would love the opinions of the posters who have seen and know a lot more of all the lads in our system on what they think and any players iv missed who they rate higher. (I know a million things can change in players development in the coming years)

1.J walker...3rd year u19s
2.K hartley...2nd year u19s
3.J broadbent ...1st year u19s
4.H newman...2nd year u19s
5.L tindall...U16s
6H anderson...U16s
7.H spence...1st year u19s
8.M oledzki...3rd year u19s
9.C johnson...1st year u19s
10.T holroyd...1st year u19s
11.B martin...1st year u19s
12.A sutcliffe...3rd year u19s
13.C smith...3rd year u19s

14.H whitely...3rd year u19s
15.O trout...2nd year u19s
16.S moorhouse...1st year u19s
17.L mcconnell...2nd year u19s
Re: Youth Development
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:57 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27432
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Oledzki - Looks like a fine prospect.
C, Smith - Not sure if he was struggling with injury but was very poor indeed for us on loan.
Re: Youth Development
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:38 pm
mattsrhinos1978
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 131
Bullseye wrote:
Oledzki - Looks like a fine prospect.
C, Smith - Not sure if he was struggling with injury but was very poor indeed for us on loan.

Yeah smith was really poor for you last season,im giving him the benefit of the doubt tho. Hopefully it was just an ajustment for him from being the star in probably every team he'd played in coming through the ranks and probably finding things too easy,to playing against seasoned pro's where you'v got to put 100% effort in for the full 80 mins. Could be the experience he needed. Im hope the leeds staff will be telling him he needs to up his workrate from what he showed for you.
Re: Youth Development
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:40 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1706
think walker is pretty much first team now. he wont play academy anymore unless the're short or something. he is way too good for that level and will gain nothing playing there, if he is not playing in first team he will be loaned out, but reckon he is going to be in and around the first team squad permanently. Oledski as well played too much open age to go back down to academy level. expect him to be pushing for regular game time or dual reg at Fev.
Re: Youth Development
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:51 pm
mattsrhinos1978
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 131
rollin thunder wrote:
think walker is pretty much first team now. he wont play academy anymore unless the're short or something. he is way too good for that level and will gain nothing playing there, if he is not playing in first team he will be loaned out, but reckon he is going to be in and around the first team squad permanently. Oledski as well played too much open age to go back down to academy level. expect him to be pushing for regular game time or dual reg at Fev.

Im not saying that will be the academy team,walkers clearly first choice for the first team going into next season. Its a team of who i think are the best talents we'v got in our whole system who are still young enough to play academy and younger.
Re: Youth Development
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:20 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5579
Location: Hill Valley
Yeah no way Walker drops out of the first team squad now, and certainly not back to the juniors. the lad more than held his own in the semi and then a SL GF in front of 73k. I would say the shirt is his to lose from the first game of the season.
Re: Youth Development
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:31 pm
rhinos21
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1062
Biff Tannen wrote:
Yeah no way Walker drops out of the first team squad now, and certainly not back to the juniors. the lad more than held his own in the semi and then a SL GF in front of 73k. I would say the shirt is his to lose from the first game of the season.


But realistically he's still got physical development over the next few years. If he plays 20 - 25 games a season for the next three years that will be plenty.
