Think the academy is in a great situation at the moment with talent right through the 19's down to the 16's. Thought id do a 1-17 from players who are still young enough to play academy rugby nxt season goin down to the scholarship,of players who have cought my eye,not who are necessarily the better players right now but more who i think look the most talented for there age group. Iv got a big interest in our academy/Scholarship but dont get to see anywhere near enough to be confident in my predictions, Would love the opinions of the posters who have seen and know a lot more of all the lads in our system on what they think and any players iv missed who they rate higher. (I know a million things can change in players development in the coming years)



1.J walker...3rd year u19s

2.K hartley...2nd year u19s

3.J broadbent ...1st year u19s

4.H newman...2nd year u19s

5.L tindall...U16s

6H anderson...U16s

7.H spence...1st year u19s

8.M oledzki...3rd year u19s

9.C johnson...1st year u19s

10.T holroyd...1st year u19s

11.B martin...1st year u19s

12.A sutcliffe...3rd year u19s

13.C smith...3rd year u19s



14.H whitely...3rd year u19s

15.O trout...2nd year u19s

16.S moorhouse...1st year u19s

17.L mcconnell...2nd year u19s