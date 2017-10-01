WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youth Development

Re: Youth Development
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:38 pm
Anybody know how the 19s got on in there friendly yesterday? Score,scorers,good performers?The more info the better. Thanks.
Re: Youth Development
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:33 pm
They won 84-6 or something like that
What I lost was an ocean now I'm rowing right behind you.
Re: Youth Development
Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:20 am
What happened with the young lad we had on trial/loan from newcastle last season,alex donhaghy...Anybody know if he'l be with our 16's next season? Also how highly rated is liam tindall who'l be in our 16's next season? He looks good from the little iv seen and it seems like forever since we had a good winger coming through.
