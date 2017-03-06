|
|
tad rhino wrote:
where did he say that? and you accuse others of making things up
he said cas were the best option right now. I don't agree mind but that's what he said
I do accuse people of making stuff up, when they make stuff up. Like I accused you last week.
Regardless... If someone suggests that a young player will "use his head" and choose to leave Leeds and join Cas because he wants a future in the game, isn't that indirectly and not very subtly saying that staying at Leeds = no future?
The fact i'm a Leeds fan and the young kid is from Cas has absolutely nothing to do with it either, Gotcha.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:15 pm
|
DHM
|
loiner81 wrote:
No the thread isn't about juniors.
It was. Then you showed up.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:03 am
|
|
DHM wrote:
It was. Then you showed up.
OK.
|
loiner81 wrote:
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:10 am
|
|
loiner81 wrote:
so other people make things up but you don't. the word hypocrite springs to mind
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:55 am
|
|
How many players have actually come through the ranks at Cas since Powell has been there?
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:21 am
|
|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
How many players have actually come through the ranks at Cas since Powell has been there?
No idea maybe 1 0r 2 some were already on the fringes like Massey etc but id counter that with the fact he's improved EVERY player that was either signed or already there.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:28 am
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
No idea maybe 1 0r 2 some were already on the fringes like Massey etc but id counter that with the fact he's improved EVERY player that was either signed or already there.
It's not just the improvement, but you are also looking at players like McMeekan (who was signed as a Junior), Maher, Robson, Holmes, Westerman, Fitzsimmons, and Douglas, who have all come through under Powell and Orr, along with the "projects" he has made a miles better job of than McDermott.
|
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:24 am
|
tad rhino wrote:
so other people make things up but you don't. the word hypocrite springs to mind
No I don't Tad and I also apologise when i'm mistaken, like i've done in this very thread actually.
I know it might be hard for people like you to understand but you don't have to make stuff up on here to get points across, push life long and silly agendas or in your case to insult someone to impress your troll mate.
Now have a lovely day won't you.
|
loiner81 wrote:
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:33 am
|
McMeekan would've been a star regardless, he was already a class above in a poor London team, same with Solomona, not so much with Channing. All the juniors mentioned are still unproven. Powell has always been good at bringing players through and identifying good players, but imo, his real skill is getting players to work well within his structure. Gale had looked brilliant at Cas. He's always looked brilliant at times, but when he was taken out of that structure for England, he looked rubbish.
|
