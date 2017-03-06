WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youth Development

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Youth Development

 
Post a reply

Re: Youth Development

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:09 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3080
tad rhino wrote:
where did he say that? and you accuse others of making things up

he said cas were the best option right now. I don't agree mind but that's what he said


I do accuse people of making stuff up, when they make stuff up. Like I accused you last week.

Regardless... If someone suggests that a young player will "use his head" and choose to leave Leeds and join Cas because he wants a future in the game, isn't that indirectly and not very subtly saying that staying at Leeds = no future?

The fact i'm a Leeds fan and the young kid is from Cas has absolutely nothing to do with it either, Gotcha.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Youth Development

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:15 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8445
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
loiner81 wrote:
No the thread isn't about juniors.


It was. Then you showed up.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Youth Development

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:03 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3080
DHM wrote:
It was. Then you showed up.


OK.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Youth Development

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:10 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19710
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
loiner81 wrote:
I do accuse people of making stuff up, when they make stuff up. Like I accused you last week.

Regardless... If someone suggests that a young player will "use his head" and choose to leave Leeds and join Cas because he wants a future in the game, isn't that indirectly and not very subtly saying that staying at Leeds = no future?

The fact i'm a Leeds fan and the young kid is from Cas has absolutely nothing to do with it either, Gotcha.



so other people make things up but you don't. the word hypocrite springs to mind

Re: Youth Development

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:55 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8345
Location: Leeds
How many players have actually come through the ranks at Cas since Powell has been there?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Youth Development

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:21 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 653
Charlie Sheen wrote:
How many players have actually come through the ranks at Cas since Powell has been there?

No idea maybe 1 0r 2 some were already on the fringes like Massey etc but id counter that with the fact he's improved EVERY player that was either signed or already there.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Youth Development

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:28 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14724
RHINO-MARK wrote:
No idea maybe 1 0r 2 some were already on the fringes like Massey etc but id counter that with the fact he's improved EVERY player that was either signed or already there.


It's not just the improvement, but you are also looking at players like McMeekan (who was signed as a Junior), Maher, Robson, Holmes, Westerman, Fitzsimmons, and Douglas, who have all come through under Powell and Orr, along with the "projects" he has made a miles better job of than McDermott.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Youth Development

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:24 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3080
tad rhino wrote:
so other people make things up but you don't. the word hypocrite springs to mind


No I don't Tad and I also apologise when i'm mistaken, like i've done in this very thread actually.
I know it might be hard for people like you to understand but you don't have to make stuff up on here to get points across, push life long and silly agendas or in your case to insult someone to impress your troll mate.

Now have a lovely day won't you. :HEARTKISS:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Youth Development

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:33 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8345
Location: Leeds
McMeekan would've been a star regardless, he was already a class above in a poor London team, same with Solomona, not so much with Channing. All the juniors mentioned are still unproven. Powell has always been good at bringing players through and identifying good players, but imo, his real skill is getting players to work well within his structure. Gale had looked brilliant at Cas. He's always looked brilliant at times, but when he was taken out of that structure for England, he looked rubbish.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJC, Backwoodsman, C O Jones, chapylad, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, daftdad, Faithful One, FGB, FlyingRhinos, Google Adsense [Bot], gulfcoast_highwayman, Homer Simpson, Les Norton, loiner81, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, Superted, SydneyRhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 265 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,531,0091,71475,8214,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}