DHM wrote: Sorry, not following you. This is a RL forum where people talk about RL. This thread is about juniors and someone asked a question and others answered with their personal knowledge and opinions. Your post is the only irrelevance so far. The rest was actually quite informative.

No the thread isn't about juniors. Yes it might have turned into an informative thread about juniors but it was started for the sole purpose of moaning (as usual) about Leeds. This latest moan was about Leeds only having 3 players in the squad whilst other clubs like Wigan had as many as 10. Heck, even Cas had more than us with 4!!The OP might have been justified in his moaning had it not been pointed out to him that Leeds have actually got 10 players in the squad. Hence my "great thread this" comment.