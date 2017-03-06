|
DHM wrote:
Sorry, not following you. This is a RL forum where people talk about RL. This thread is about juniors and someone asked a question and others answered with their personal knowledge and opinions. Your post is the only irrelevance so far. The rest was actually quite informative.
No the thread isn't about juniors. Yes it might have turned into an informative thread about juniors but it was started for the sole purpose of moaning (as usual) about Leeds. This latest moan was about Leeds only having 3 players in the squad whilst other clubs like Wigan had as many as 10. Heck, even Cas had more than us with 4!!
The OP might have been justified in his moaning had it not been pointed out to him that Leeds have actually got 10 players in the squad. Hence my "great thread this" comment.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Gotcha wrote:
Yup. And it will be very hard to keep Corey. Hopefully so, but Cas desperately want him back with them, and who is more attractive to a youngser?
I'd imagine that'd be the biggest and most successful club in SL, wouldn't it?
If I was a youngster, that's where i'd be aiming to play.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
loiner81 wrote:
I'd imagine that'd be the biggest and most successful club in SL, wouldn't it?
If I was a youngster, that's where i'd be aiming to play.
I think what you would do and say is probably the opposite of what someone looking for a future in the game would do. The kid will use his head.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Gotcha wrote:
I think what you would do and say is probably the opposite of what someone looking for a future in the game would do. The kid will use his head.
So now, moving to Leeds = having no future in RL ?
You've surpassed yourself with that one Gotcha.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
where did he say that? and you accuse others of making things up
he said cas were the best option right now. I don't agree mind but that's what he said
tad rhino wrote:
where did he say that? and you accuse others of making things up
he said cas were the best option right now. I don't agree mind but that's what he said
I didn't even say that tad. I think right now it is a better option, but I was mainly referring to what I know Cas are intimating to him, and the fact he is a local Cas lad. Rather than what loiner81 would see, which is just biased towards Leeds and nothing else. The player doesn't have that allegiance.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
loiner81 wrote:
No the thread isn't about juniors. Yes it might have turned into an informative thread about juniors but it was started for the sole purpose of moaning (as usual) about Leeds. This latest moan was about Leeds only having 3 players in the squad whilst other clubs like Wigan had as many as 10. Heck, even Cas had more than us with 4!!
The OP might have been justified in his moaning had it not been pointed out to him that Leeds have actually got 10 players in the squad. Hence my "great thread this" comment.
My information was taken from Leeds Rhinos official website. It's great we have more than 3 players in the squad, but a shame Leeds are giving out false information to fans and not giving recognition to their young players who have achieved a place in the international squad .
