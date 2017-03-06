WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youth Development

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Youth Development

 
Post a reply

Re: Youth Development

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:37 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3074
DHM wrote:
Sorry, not following you. This is a RL forum where people talk about RL. This thread is about juniors and someone asked a question and others answered with their personal knowledge and opinions. Your post is the only irrelevance so far. The rest was actually quite informative.


No the thread isn't about juniors. Yes it might have turned into an informative thread about juniors but it was started for the sole purpose of moaning (as usual) about Leeds. This latest moan was about Leeds only having 3 players in the squad whilst other clubs like Wigan had as many as 10. Heck, even Cas had more than us with 4!!

The OP might have been justified in his moaning had it not been pointed out to him that Leeds have actually got 10 players in the squad. Hence my "great thread this" comment.
Last edited by loiner81 on Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:54 pm, edited 1 time in total.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Youth Development

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:39 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3074
Gotcha wrote:
Yup. And it will be very hard to keep Corey. Hopefully so, but Cas desperately want him back with them, and who is more attractive to a youngser?


I'd imagine that'd be the biggest and most successful club in SL, wouldn't it?
If I was a youngster, that's where i'd be aiming to play.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Youth Development

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:42 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14718
loiner81 wrote:
I'd imagine that'd be the biggest and most successful club in SL, wouldn't it?
If I was a youngster, that's where i'd be aiming to play.


I think what you would do and say is probably the opposite of what someone looking for a future in the game would do. The kid will use his head.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Youth Development

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:53 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3074
Gotcha wrote:
I think what you would do and say is probably the opposite of what someone looking for a future in the game would do. The kid will use his head.


So now, moving to Leeds = having no future in RL ?

You've surpassed yourself with that one Gotcha.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Youth Development

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:56 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19707
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
where did he say that? and you accuse others of making things up

he said cas were the best option right now. I don't agree mind but that's what he said

Re: Youth Development

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:07 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14718
tad rhino wrote:
where did he say that? and you accuse others of making things up

he said cas were the best option right now. I don't agree mind but that's what he said


I didn't even say that tad. I think right now it is a better option, but I was mainly referring to what I know Cas are intimating to him, and the fact he is a local Cas lad. Rather than what loiner81 would see, which is just biased towards Leeds and nothing else. The player doesn't have that allegiance.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ant1, Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, craigizzard, Fallon, finglas, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, Hopie, HRS Rhino, illy, Les Norton, loiner81, Maverick Rhino, rodhutch, roger daly, S_Riley, sgtwilko, SydneyRhino, tad rhino, ThePrinter, xparksider and 412 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,7782,16875,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}