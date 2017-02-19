The Performance squad has now been reduced to 24 players, the team for the upcoming tests against france will be picked from this.
Leeds have 5 Players in the 24 man squad
Tom Holdroyd
Brad Martin
Harvey Spence
Corey Johnson
Jack Broadbent
Well done lads
