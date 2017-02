ploinerrhino wrote: the recruitment and developement has been poor for a number of years now .

The recruitment of the really talented is ok, although missed out on a fair few last couple of years, development is poor. But what Leeds have done is tie up with too many clubs and tender to favour them for recruitment. Stanningley an example, where too much is based on who you know, rather than talent.In respect of the OP's point though, I wouldn't get overly worried, as the national academy sides have always had Lancashire bias to them, and never really changes, as I think they mainly have their get together there.