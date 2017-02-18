|
Nice 'elbow smash' in the face of Ben Crooks when he scored ,by Fatty Cuthbertson.....how many years is it since a 'penalty try' was awarded (i.e. fouled in the act of scoring)
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:50 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
GUBRATS wrote:
While we're discussing rules and regs , given the new rules for standing square at the PTB , what are people's thoughts on us sticking to just the one player at ' marker ' and the rest retiring back the 10 ?
Well i think it's a good idea.There's to much focus on a player being a fraction not square. Apart from the marker,so long as the other players who have been in that tackle, are retiring 10m and don't become involved in play until they have got back 10m,then it shouldn't be a problem. Also i might add that,so long as they're are still moving in getting back 10m,the player at the ptb can't run at the retiring player/s and claim a penalty,because they are making an effort to get back.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:57 pm
Cokey wrote:
Well i think it's a good idea.There's to much focus on a player being a fraction not square. Apart from the marker,so long as the other players who have been in that tackle, are retiring 10m and don't become involved in play until they have got back 10m,then it shouldn't be a problem. Also i might add that,so long as they're are still moving in getting back 10m,the player at the ptb can't run at the retiring player/s and claim a penalty
,because they are making an effort to get back.
i agree totally
Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:15 am
Cokey wrote:
Well i think it's a good idea.There's to much focus on a player being a fraction not square. Apart from the marker,so long as the other players who have been in that tackle, are retiring 10m and don't become involved in play until they have got back 10m,then it shouldn't be a problem. Also i might add that,so long as they're are still moving in getting back 10m,the player at the ptb can't run at the retiring player/s and claim a penalty,because they are making an effort to get back.
What do you consider a player making an effort to get back? One who is facing play or one who is facing his sticks.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:09 am
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
atomic wrote:
What do you consider a player making an effort to get back? One who is facing play or one who is facing his sticks.
He might be looking sideways,doesn't matter. If he is jay walking for instance,then he's not making an effort. If he goes back in the same fashion as the other players,then that should be fine. Scooting from dummy half into a player who is genuinely trying to get back,shouldn't warrant a penalty.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:01 pm
we must start playing the ruck as well as others it's killing us
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:11 pm
ColD
maurice wrote:
we must start playing the ruck as well as others it's killing us
This, Leeds were masters at it, we have enough experience to be better than we have showed, Higham would help massively
Reckon we will last lose the next 2 games but so long as we learn and improve we'll be reet enough - gunna be some good times home and away this season
Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:36 am
Hood injured doesn't help..Like Higham he's a little master of seeing the players retiring.I think he's actually better at it at times,as he'll take one that creates the gap.
