Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:30 pm
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005
Posts: 5672
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Nice 'elbow smash' in the face of Ben Crooks when he scored ,by Fatty Cuthbertson.....how many years is it since a 'penalty try' was awarded (i.e. fouled in the act of scoring)
Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:50 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011
Posts: 2101
Location: LEYTH
GUBRATS wrote:
While we're discussing rules and regs , given the new rules for standing square at the PTB , what are people's thoughts on us sticking to just the one player at ' marker ' and the rest retiring back the 10 ?



Well i think it's a good idea.There's to much focus on a player being a fraction not square. Apart from the marker,so long as the other players who have been in that tackle, are retiring 10m and don't become involved in play until they have got back 10m,then it shouldn't be a problem. Also i might add that,so long as they're are still moving in getting back 10m,the player at the ptb can't run at the retiring player/s and claim a penalty,because they are making an effort to get back.
Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:57 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006
Posts: 4989
Location: lowton
Cokey wrote:
Well i think it's a good idea.There's to much focus on a player being a fraction not square. Apart from the marker,so long as the other players who have been in that tackle, are retiring 10m and don't become involved in play until they have got back 10m,then it shouldn't be a problem. Also i might add that,so long as they're are still moving in getting back 10m,the player at the ptb can't run at the retiring player/s and claim a penalty

,because they are making an effort to get back.


i agree totally
Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:15 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015
Posts: 2843
Cokey wrote:
Well i think it's a good idea.There's to much focus on a player being a fraction not square. Apart from the marker,so long as the other players who have been in that tackle, are retiring 10m and don't become involved in play until they have got back 10m,then it shouldn't be a problem. Also i might add that,so long as they're are still moving in getting back 10m,the player at the ptb can't run at the retiring player/s and claim a penalty,because they are making an effort to get back.


What do you consider a player making an effort to get back? One who is facing play or one who is facing his sticks.
Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:09 am
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011
Posts: 2101
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
What do you consider a player making an effort to get back? One who is facing play or one who is facing his sticks.


He might be looking sideways,doesn't matter. If he is jay walking for instance,then he's not making an effort. If he goes back in the same fashion as the other players,then that should be fine. Scooting from dummy half into a player who is genuinely trying to get back,shouldn't warrant a penalty.
Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:01 pm
maurice
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002
Posts: 15786
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
we must start playing the ruck as well as others it's killing us

Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:11 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4987
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
maurice wrote:
we must start playing the ruck as well as others it's killing us


This, Leeds were masters at it, we have enough experience to be better than we have showed, Higham would help massively
Reckon we will last lose the next 2 games but so long as we learn and improve we'll be reet enough - gunna be some good times home and away this season :thumb:
Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:36 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015
Posts: 2843
Hood injured doesn't help..Like Higham he's a little master of seeing the players retiring.I think he's actually better at it at times,as he'll take one that creates the gap.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  