Well i think it's a good idea.There's to much focus on a player being a fraction not square. Apart from the marker,so long as the other players who have been in that tackle, are retiring 10m and don't become involved in play until they have got back 10m,then it shouldn't be a problem. Also i might add that,so long as they're are still moving in getting back 10m,the player at the ptb can't run at the retiring player/s and claim a penalty ,because they are making an effort to get back.

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.