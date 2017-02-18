GUBRATS wrote:
While we're discussing rules and regs , given the new rules for standing square at the PTB , what are people's thoughts on us sticking to just the one player at ' marker ' and the rest retiring back the 10 ?
Well i think it's a good idea.There's to much focus on a player being a fraction not square. Apart from the marker,so long as the other players who have been in that tackle, are retiring 10m and don't become involved in play until they have got back 10m,then it shouldn't be a problem. Also i might add that,so long as they're are still moving in getting back 10m,the player at the ptb can't run at the retiring player/s and claim a penalty,because they are making an effort to get back.
