Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:25 pm
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4982
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Just out of curiosity- clearly a try, but had Leeds been tackled and the game carried on as normal rather than the forward pass, could the ref have brought the game back to check with the video ref ??
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:54 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4968
Location: lowton
ColD wrote:
Just out of curiosity- clearly a try, but had Leeds been tackled and the game carried on as normal rather than the forward pass, could the ref have brought the game back to check with the video ref ??


no but refs always go to the bunker and if he had gon to the bunker on leigh's 2 no try he would have found it was an obstruction quite clearly
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:02 pm
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4982
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
mr. chairman wrote:
no but refs always go to the bunker and if he had gon to the bunker on leigh's 2 no try he would have found it was an obstruction quite clearly


Must admit it's strange he didn't ask the question
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:11 pm
never a dull moment
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 237
Location: always a leyther
well he didnt think it was a try he signalled as much so why did he go back at all did he get a message in his ear hole how many refs do we have these days
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:37 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4968
Location: lowton
never a dull moment wrote:
well he didnt think it was a try he signalled as much so why did he go back at all did he get a message in his ear hole how many refs do we have these days


yes they do conference all the time if one misses something the other can communicate to him they are all miked up
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:06 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2091
Location: LEYTH
mr. chairman wrote:
yes they do conference all the time if one misses something the other can communicate to him they are all miked up


So Leigh's second try could've been disallowed if the obstruction was picked up? but it obviously wasn't. Danny tickle dropped the ball and kicked it before it touched the ground,but still gave a (free play) then knock on, (no conferring there then). Last week at Cas,Crooks was pushed in the back at speed into Higson which resulted in a knock on from a high kick,(no conferring there either) That could've been a serious collision with a serious injury outcome, and Mr Cummins said crooks was in the way, so it was quite alright :shock: . I remember Acton getting a 4 match ban for pushing Flanagan in the back in the middle 8s.

So, do they just confer when they feel like it?............. I don't really know.

BTW - Mr Hicks did reverse a decision last week after giving Leigh a penalty. Obviously someone in his lug on that occasion.

So, do they just confer when they feel like it?............. I don't really know.

BTW - Mr Hicks did reverse a decision last week after giving Leigh a penalty. Obviously someone in his lug on that occasion.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:39 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4968
Location: lowton
Cokey wrote:
mr. chairman wrote:
yes they do conference all the time if one misses something the other can communicate to him they are all miked up


So Leigh's second try could've been disallowed if the obstruction was picked up? but it obviously wasn't. Danny tickle dropped the ball and kicked it before it touched the ground,but still gave a (free play) then knock on, (no conferring there then). Last week at Cas,Crooks was pushed in the back at speed into Higson which resulted in a knock on from a high kick,(no conferring there either) That could've been a serious collision with a serious injury outcome, and Mr Cummins said crooks was in the way, so it was quite alright :shock: . I remember Acton getting a 4 match ban for pushing Flanagan in the back in the middle 8s

So, do they just confer when they feel like it?............. I don't really know.

BTW - Mr Hicks did reverse a decision last week after giving Leigh a penalty. Obviously someone in his lug on that occasion.
Cokey wrote:
So Leigh's second try could've been disallowed if the obstruction was picked up? but it obviously wasn't. Danny tickle dropped the ball and kicked it before it touched the ground,but still gave a (free play) then knock on, (no conferring there then). Last week at Cas,Crooks was pushed in the back at speed into Higson which resulted in a knock on from a high kick,(no conferring there either) That could've been a serious collision with a serious injury outcome, and Mr Cummins said crooks was in the way, so it was quite alright :shock: . I remember Acton getting a 4 match ban for pushing Flanagan in the back in the middle 8s.

So, do they just confer when they feel like it?............. I don't really know.

BTW - Mr Hicks did reverse a decision last week after giving Leigh a penalty. Obviously someone in his lug on that occasion.



yes it's like being in the pub with your mates sometimes you listen in sometimes you don't i think they should be linked into the tannoy system then we can all have a go at them
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:48 pm
never a dull moment
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 237
Location: always a leyther
It was a try but as the equal facility is not available at every game every week then surely we should only have one ref and as such I challenge whether the try should have been given
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Leeds 3rd Try

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:55 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4968
Location: lowton
never a dull moment wrote:
It was a try but as the equal facility is not available at every game every week then surely we should only have one ref and as such I challenge whether the try should have been given



in oz they have two refs on the field and the game is a lot faster i'm watching wire at moment and hoping they might have two refs on field
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Users browsing this forum: bitterundtwistedbull, DETROITSOUL, EVO105, frank1, Hampo, Iggy79, ItchyandScratchy, Mike1970, never a dull moment, Nozzy, Paul_Lyon, shadrack, Vancouver Leyther, Viva Tim Street and 192 guests

