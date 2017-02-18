|
ColD
|
Just out of curiosity- clearly a try, but had Leeds been tackled and the game carried on as normal rather than the forward pass, could the ref have brought the game back to check with the video ref ??
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:54 pm
|
|
ColD wrote:
Just out of curiosity- clearly a try, but had Leeds been tackled and the game carried on as normal rather than the forward pass, could the ref have brought the game back to check with the video ref ??
no but refs always go to the bunker and if he had gon to the bunker on leigh's 2 no try he would have found it was an obstruction quite clearly
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:02 pm
|
ColD
|
mr. chairman wrote:
no but refs always go to the bunker and if he had gon to the bunker on leigh's 2 no try he would have found it was an obstruction quite clearly
Must admit it's strange he didn't ask the question
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:11 pm
|
|
well he didnt think it was a try he signalled as much so why did he go back at all did he get a message in his ear hole how many refs do we have these days
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:37 pm
|
|
never a dull moment wrote:
well he didnt think it was a try he signalled as much so why did he go back at all did he get a message in his ear hole how many refs do we have these days
yes they do conference all the time if one misses something the other can communicate to him they are all miked up
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:06 pm
|
Cokey
|
mr. chairman wrote:
yes they do conference all the time if one misses something the other can communicate to him they are all miked up
So Leigh's second try could've been disallowed if the obstruction was picked up? but it obviously wasn't. Danny tickle dropped the ball and kicked it before it touched the ground,but still gave a (free play) then knock on, (no conferring there then). Last week at Cas,Crooks was pushed in the back at speed into Higson which resulted in a knock on from a high kick,(no conferring there either) That could've been a serious collision with a serious injury outcome, and Mr Cummins said crooks was in the way, so it was quite alright
. I remember Acton getting a 4 match ban for pushing Flanagan in the back in the middle 8s.
So, do they just confer when they feel like it?............. I don't really know.
BTW - Mr Hicks did reverse a decision last week after giving Leigh a penalty. Obviously someone in his lug on that occasion.
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:39 pm
|
|
Cokey wrote:
mr. chairman wrote:
yes they do conference all the time if one misses something the other can communicate to him they are all miked up
So Leigh's second try could've been disallowed if the obstruction was picked up? but it obviously wasn't. Danny tickle dropped the ball and kicked it before it touched the ground,but still gave a (free play) then knock on, (no conferring there then). Last week at Cas,Crooks was pushed in the back at speed into Higson which resulted in a knock on from a high kick,(no conferring there either) That could've been a serious collision with a serious injury outcome, and Mr Cummins said crooks was in the way, so it was quite alright
. I remember Acton getting a 4 match ban for pushing Flanagan in the back in the middle 8s
So, do they just confer when they feel like it?............. I don't really know.
BTW - Mr Hicks did reverse a decision last week after giving Leigh a penalty. Obviously someone in his lug on that occasion.
Cokey wrote:
So Leigh's second try could've been disallowed if the obstruction was picked up? but it obviously wasn't. Danny tickle dropped the ball and kicked it before it touched the ground,but still gave a (free play) then knock on, (no conferring there then). Last week at Cas,Crooks was pushed in the back at speed into Higson which resulted in a knock on from a high kick,(no conferring there either) That could've been a serious collision with a serious injury outcome, and Mr Cummins said crooks was in the way, so it was quite alright
. I remember Acton getting a 4 match ban for pushing Flanagan in the back in the middle 8s.
So, do they just confer when they feel like it?............. I don't really know.
BTW - Mr Hicks did reverse a decision last week after giving Leigh a penalty. Obviously someone in his lug on that occasion.
yes it's like being in the pub with your mates sometimes you listen in sometimes you don't i think they should be linked into the tannoy system then we can all have a go at them
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:48 pm
|
|
It was a try but as the equal facility is not available at every game every week then surely we should only have one ref and as such I challenge whether the try should have been given
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:55 pm
|
|
never a dull moment wrote:
It was a try but as the equal facility is not available at every game every week then surely we should only have one ref and as such I challenge whether the try should have been given
in oz they have two refs on the field and the game is a lot faster i'm watching wire at moment and hoping they might have two refs on field
|
|