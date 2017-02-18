|
Jordan Turner, who is British (though his mother was born in Wollongong and his father is Jamaican) is virtually guaranteed a place in the Canberra Raiders NRL side because of the injury to captain Jarrod Croker. Jordan Turner is playing in a trial match today.
This development coincides with Joshua Hodgson taking over the team captaincy. Thus the Raiders now have three Englishmen in their first 17: Joshua Hodgson, Jordan Turner and Elliot Whitehead. Because of this Canberra Raiders equals South Sydney Rabbitohs in its penetration by citizens of the UK.
Once Croker returns our hardy British adventurer will drop out. However an impressive set of performances will see Jordan Turner ranked as top substitute for the centres and the five eighth position in the Australian national capital's rugby league team.
Canberra Raiders was NRL top four last year. St Helens fans and British SL fans in general should feel proud.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:47 am
WIZEB
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Canberra Raiders was NRL top four last year. St Helens fans and British SL fans in general should feel proud.
I'm that proud I'm gonna stop everything and pound my chest like Tarzan.
"Aah-Eeh-ah-eeh-aaaaaah-eeh-ah-eeh-aaaaah!"
Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:51 am
WIZEB wrote:
I'm that proud I'm gonna stop everything and pound my chest like Tarzan.
"Aah-Eeh-ah-eeh-aaaaaah-eeh-ah-eeh-aaaaah!"
Don't mock such an impressive achievement by a fellow British citizen.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:15 pm
WIZEB
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Don't mock such an impressive achievement by a fellow British citizen.
Twas you I was tittering at fella.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:47 pm
Trial game went well, beaten 44-0 by Newcastle Knights (favourites to finish bottom)
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:07 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Jordan Turner, who is British (though his mother was born in Wollongong and his father is Jamaican) is virtually guaranteed a place in the Canberra Raiders NRL side because of the injury to captain Jarrod Croker. Jordan Turner is playing in a trial match today.
This development coincides with Joshua Hodgson taking over the team captaincy. Thus the Raiders now have three Englishmen in their first 17: Joshua Hodgson, Jordan Turner and Elliot Whitehead. Because of this Canberra Raiders equals South Sydney Rabbitohs in its penetration by citizens of the UK.
Once Croker returns our hardy British adventurer will drop out. However an impressive set of performances will see Jordan Turner ranked as top substitute for the centres and the five eighth position in the Australian national capital's rugby league team.
Canberra Raiders was NRL top four last year. St Helens fans and British SL fans in general should feel proud.
Are they as poop and grubby as the 2 we've witnessed this weekend ?
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:12 am
You'd have thought it would be Salford who were proud of him the most considering they produced him.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:50 am
if he does well it will be proof that you can actually polish a turd
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:53 pm
Jordan Turner is now playing under a skillful coach who loves English players.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:58 pm
Not sure how long his contract is but i bet he does not get another one
