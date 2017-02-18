Jordan Turner, who is British (though his mother was born in Wollongong and his father is Jamaican) is virtually guaranteed a place in the Canberra Raiders NRL side because of the injury to captain Jarrod Croker. Jordan Turner is playing in a trial match today.



This development coincides with Joshua Hodgson taking over the team captaincy. Thus the Raiders now have three Englishmen in their first 17: Joshua Hodgson, Jordan Turner and Elliot Whitehead. Because of this Canberra Raiders equals South Sydney Rabbitohs in its penetration by citizens of the UK.



Once Croker returns our hardy British adventurer will drop out. However an impressive set of performances will see Jordan Turner ranked as top substitute for the centres and the five eighth position in the Australian national capital's rugby league team.



Canberra Raiders was NRL top four last year. St Helens fans and British SL fans in general should feel proud.