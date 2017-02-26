|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 428
AKA kellyseye wrote:
Is it true that Rodney walker has shares in yorkcourt or what ever they call them ?????
Hmm, if true, I wonder when he acquired these shares? Perhaps around the time Newcold was permitted outside of the S106???
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:09 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 400
We could discuss this subject for twenty more years and it's doubtful that the real truth will ever come out. The "Establishment" will only ever let you know what they want you to know irrespective of any legal obligations to be open. it would seem obvious now that WMDC, Yorkcourt , RMW or whoever don't want you to know the truth. Somewhere along the line someones's pockets are heavier than they were, and Trinity supporters together with the citizens of WMD are somewhat poorer for that. We have lost out big time and they don't give a fig.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:41 pm
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6057
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
AKA kellyseye wrote:
Is it true that Rodney walker has shares in yorkcourt or what ever they call them ?????
No idea mate, I'd assume the info is out there, if so, name and shame! You asked the question, where did you get that rumour from?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:46 pm
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6057
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
bren2k wrote:
That's what I was alluding to, without making a direct allegation; I simply can't believe, for a second, that RW wasn't aware of the consequences of allowing the Newcold application to be submitted separately and outside the 106 agreement.
The question then is why he would allow that - what was his interest...?
Wouldn't that be a conflict of interest? And if so he should be brought to task, if not illegal he should be outed for his involvement, maybe the Wakey express would get involved then, or even bigger news outlets?
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:47 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 428
Just seen that Walker has resigned with immediate effect, strange timing
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:56 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2412
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:12 pm
Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4961
Location: Usually at KFC
Don't understand what's going on to be honest. I thought all along Rodney was on the board at Yorkcourt. In what way has he done the dirty. Explain.
UP THE TRIN !!!!
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:24 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 144
Location: wakey
JINJER wrote:
No idea mate, I'd assume the info is out there, if so, name and shame! You asked the question, where did you get that rumour from?
Just a mate down the pub mate.Dont know if there is any truth in it ,That's why I made it a question and not a statment
Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:04 pm
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6057
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
AKA kellyseye wrote:
Just a mate down the pub mate.Dont know if there is any truth in it ,That's why I made it a question and not a statment
Ok AKA, just wondered.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:07 pm
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6057
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Don't understand what's going on to be honest. I thought all along Rodney was on the board at Yorkcourt. In what way has he done the dirty. Explain.
Never heard that one before.
