|
|
TRB wrote:
Some will never believe us, but every time we said we hoped to give news, we meant it, and I'm sorry that we haven't been able to divulge more. It's easy to pour scorn on the efforts of those who have fought and still do fight for the best we can achieve out of this. Just bear in mind the efforts made when making comments on here - we read them frequently and we are often damned if we do and damned if we don't make comment.
Some may argue that it should have all been done differently, and perhaps, in hindsight, we would do plenty differently ourselves, but we have done nothing other than try something that others just talk about and, for those that are interested - yes, we have invited others to join, but few are prepared to commit / can afford the time it takes.
The whole thing could get very interesting over the next few weeks - one way or another!
Whatever happens - I can honestly say I've tried my best for this City with no personal reward either sought or gained.
I think most people appreciate everyone's efforts. It has not been a straightforward priblem we have faced.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:24 pm
vastman wrote:
Elaborate, by PM if you can't post please.
Bigalf seems to be the one in the know, his finger points directly and firmly at Rodney Walker. I'm pretty sure I can remember Bigalf coming on here a fair while since mentioning the fact that the original plans had been circumvented.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:55 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
The silence both officially and unofficially from RMW is deafening. I was at the "Hearing" when RMW was giving evidence and amongst the self-promoting accolades he was pouring upon himself, he claimed that he was instrumental in the provision of the new National Stadium at Wembley. Perhaps a small community stadium in a West Yorkshire backwater didn't carry enough prestige for him.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:15 pm
Wasn't it rodders who went running to the Wakey express about the revamped belle vue option when he shouldn't have?
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:01 pm
Redscat wrote:
The silence both officially and unofficially from RMW is deafening. I was at the "Hearing" when RMW was giving evidence and amongst the self-promoting accolades he was pouring upon himself, he claimed that he was instrumental in the provision of the new National Stadium at Wembley. Perhaps a small community stadium in a West Yorkshire backwater didn't carry enough prestige for him.
Nailed it. Beware the wolf in sheeps clothing.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:15 pm
Daddycool wrote:
Phil, you have absolutely no need to justify yourself or your efforts. Those who pour scorn have no idea of the magnitude of effort and work you have provided. You stepped up and tried your damnedest.
Tried your damnedest .That's what they say when you've lost ?.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:41 am
Redscat wrote:
The silence both officially and unofficially from RMW is deafening. I was at the "Hearing" when RMW was giving evidence and amongst the self-promoting accolades he was pouring upon himself, he claimed that he was instrumental in the provision of the new National Stadium at Wembley. Perhaps a small community stadium in a West Yorkshire backwater didn't carry enough prestige for him.
That's what I was alluding to, without making a direct allegation; I simply can't believe, for a second, that RW wasn't aware of the consequences of allowing the Newcold application to be submitted separately and outside the 106 agreement.
The question then is why he would allow that - what was his interest...?
